jaguares vs chiefs live stream quarterfinal super rugby

Jaguares will takes on Chiefs today in 2019 Super Rugby Quarterfinal stage. To watch Jaguares vs Chiefs Live stream Super rugby Quarterfinal online follow the streaming link. The Chiefs have made just one change to their line-up for their Super Rugby quarter-final against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday (NZT).

Match: Jaguares vs Chiefs

Competition: Super Rugby

Location: José Amalfitani Stadium

Date: June 21, 2019

Kick-off time: 6:00 PM ET

The Crusaders have named a full-strength team for the first time this season as Super Rugby’s pace-setters take their quest for a third straight title, and 10th in all, into the competition’s knockout phase.

If any side can topple reign champs Crusaders this season, could be it the Jaguares? The Jaguares take on the Chiefs in the play-off quarter-finals on Friday night in Buenos Aires. The Jaguares head into the post-season with just one defeat in their last 10 matches. Arguably this has been the Jaguares best ever Super Rugby season. As for the Chiefs, they have won four of their last five matches to reach this stage. The winner will face either the Brumbies or Sharks in the semi-finals.

The Waikato-based side looked dead and buried early in the season, losing three of their star players along the way, but have rallied down the stretch to sneak into the top eight teams for a playoff spot.

The return of captain Sam Cane from his neck fracture seems to have inspired his team in the past month, as they produced a defensive masterclass against the Reds and then shocked the champion Crusaders in Fiji, before sealing their post-season involvement with a big road win over the Rebels.

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper has promoted Tumua Manu to the starting side in place of Alex Nankivell, who is under an injury cloud and will have to pass a fitness test if he is to play at all.

Nankivell sustained a knee injury during last week’s 59-8 win over the Melbourne Rebels, and if he is ruled out, Ataata Moeakiola will take his spot on the bench.

The last time these two sides clashed was in Round 7 of the regular season – also in Buenos Aires. The Chiefs scored a try with only minutes remaining to steal a win from the Jaguares.

The Chiefs were without both Sam Cane and Brodie Retallick in the earlier fixture but have welcomed both players back to the fold in recent weeks.

Cooper was confident that travelling from New Zealand to Argentina won’t hamper his team’s performance.

As a team we need to draw on the confidence we have gained from our past couple of games. We are not strangers to quarter-finals rugby, we just need to stay focused and deliver a performance our fans and whanau are proud of,” said Cooper.