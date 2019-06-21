Julio César Chávez may not be getting any younger, but that doesn't mean he is losing strength

Once some sports heroes retire, it is not uncommon for them to drop out of the public eye and try to live a normal life. However, some heroes still pop up and show their fans that they are fighting fit.

Julio César Chávez, the Mexican former professional boxer from Ciudad Obregón, is one example of a sports hero who is still proving his strength at 56 years old.

A little birdie tweeted this tease

Recently, fans flocked to Twitter as a video of Julio César Chávez was tweeted. The video depicts the former World Boxing champion still packing one hell of a punch.

Watch the video that shows Julio César Chávez doing what he does best. He might be 56 years of age, but by no means has he lost any of his strength that gave him the nickname ‘Mr Knock Out’.

Julio César Chávez career

César Chávez was a professional former boxer for 25 years, from 1980 to 2005. In which time he achieved 6 world titles, including WBC Super Featherweight in 1984, WBA Lightweight in 1987, WBC Lightweight in 1989, IBF Light Welterweight in 1990, and WBC Light Welterweight in 1994 (for the second time).

In 1988, he was also awarded The Ring Lightweight Championship. Chávez, who is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, won 89 fights before his first loss. Upon retiring he had won 107 fights, drew 2, and lost 6.

During his career, Chávez also held many records, such as he remained undefeated for 13 years, 11 months, and 24 days. He also was the first Mexican boxer with three world titles in the same number of divisions.

In 2010, Julio César Chávez was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The International Boxing Hall of Fame is one of the greatest honors for a boxer, and Chávez shares the hall with the likes of Mike Tyson, Evanader Holyfield, George Foreman, and Jake LaMotte. (Source: https://www.adictosalfitness.com/)

What is he up to now?

During the end of his career as a boxer, he battled alcoholism and drug addiction.

Since retiring from professional boxing, officially in 2005, César Chávez now spends his days maintaining his strength and health. He managed to seek help for his addictions and get his life back on track.

César Chávez has since opened two rehab centers, to help people struggling with their own drug addictions. One of the centers is in Tijuana and the other is in Sinoloa, he has also stated that he wants to open at least 2 other rehab centers.

President Enrique Pena Nieto dubbed him an ‘anti-addiction ambassador’ due to all his help in combating Mexico’s growing drug problem. Julio César Chávez also spends his time as a regular analyst on ESPN en Espanol and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

He might be aging, but he isn’t losing any strength – so don’t go starting a fight with him, especially because his two sons are also boxing champions.