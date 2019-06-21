"Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung Career Earnings

Chan Sung Jung Career Earnings

WEC & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 48 – Apr 24/10 – L (Garcia) – $70,000 ($5,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 51 – Sept 30/10 – L (Roop) – $5,000*

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs Davis – Mar 26/11 – W (Garcia) – $65,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $55,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 140 – Dec 10/11 – W (Hominick) – $97,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Korean Zombie vs Poirier – May 15/12 – W (Poirier) – $114,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus) $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 163 – Aug 3/13 – L (Aldo) – $20,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – W (Bermudez) – $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – L (Rodriguez) – $78,000 ($23,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $544,000