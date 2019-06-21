LiveWatch NHL Draft live stream Round 1

Thursday night is ready for NHL Draft, Rogers Arena is decorated for the ne season of NHL game 2019-20. The 2019 NHL draft is here and it’s the first one general manager Chuck Fletcher and assistant general manager Brent Flahr will head up for the Flyers. Here you can watch full free NHL Draft Live Stream online, Draft order & Mock draft info by NBC Sports.

Live Watch NHL Draft live stream Round 1

Inclusion of the NHL Draft starts on the NHL Network at 6 p.m. with a unique review on NHL Tonight, which will highlight live meetings and Tony Granato’s exploring writes about draft prospects Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte.

NBCSN will commence its inclusion at 7:30 p.m. with NHL Live, which will lead into the NHL Draft at 8 p.m. Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen will have NBCSN’s inclusion of the draft, and will be jointed by NHL expert Pierre McGuire and NHL Insiders Bob McKenzie, Craig Button, and Darren Dreger.

free Stream 2019 NHL Draft Live online

Flahr mentioned how the Flyers would like to replenish the organizational depth at defensemen during this draft. However, at No. 11 overall, the Flyers will pick the best player available on their list.

True centers are never easy to find, as Flahr said, and goal-scoring wingers are always attractive. The early first round appears top-heavy with forwards. It will be interesting to see how things play out after consensus top-two picks Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko go off the board.

“We’ve identified probably five or six guys that we think have a chance to be there at 11 and probably some of the other teams in front of us will dictate that,” Flahr said June 10. “But we’re really confident we’re going to get a good player.”

Order

1. New Jersey Devils

2. New York Rangers

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Colorado Avalanche

5. Los Angeles Kings

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. Buffalo Sabres

8. Edmonton Oilers

9. Anaheim Ducks

10. Vancouver Canucks

11. Philadelphia Flyers

12. Minnesota Wild

13. Florida Panthers

14. Arizona Coyotes

15. Montreal Canadiens

16. Colorado Avalanche

17. Vegas Golden Knights

18. Dallas Stars

19. Ottawa Senators

20. Winnipeg Jets

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Los Angeles Kings

23. New York Islanders

24. Nashville Predators

25. Washington Capitals

26. Calgary Flames

27. Tampa Bay Lightning

28. Carolina Hurricanes

29. Anaheim Ducks

30. Boston Bruins

31. Buffalo Sabres