NCAA Hockey: Bobby Brink's Draft Link-O-Rama

This weekend, the NHL holds its 2019 Draft. There’s a good chance that three Americans could go in the first five picks Jack Hughes, Alex Turcotte, Cole Caufield. There’s a lot of great American players that will be drafted in this year’s draft.

After a much deserved hiatus, I am back at it. I will post my reaction to the NHL draft later in the weekend or early next week.

While Bobby Bring might not be a UND recruit, he’s going to an NCHC team (Denver Pioneers). He’s also my nephew. So, this post will be dedicated to his 2019 draft.

During the past year, I had many people reach out to me and ask me if Bobby was going to flip his commitment to the University of Minnesota. I told them no. He never wavered in his commitment.

In 43 games with the Sioux City Musketeers Brink scored (35g-33a—68pts), he was also a plus-23. Brink was named the USHL Forward of the Year.

From Elite Prospects – Not a great skater, Brink still brings an intriguing offensive skill-set. His hockey sense is impressive, he is a gifted play-maker and can find the back of the net too. Tries to compensate his skating with a great compete level.

From the Hockey Writers — 23rd overall: New York Islanders select F Bobby Brink from the Sioux City Musketeers;

If Brink goes this late in the opening round, it could be a major steal for the Islanders. Some sources have Brink going as high as 15th overall. At 5-foot-8 and around the 160-pound, his diminutive size is the deterrent for some teams. But that did not stop him from scoring 35 goals and 68 points in 43 games for the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers this past season. Brink also had 6 points in 5 games at the 2019 U-18 tournament for Team USA. [Nathanial Oliver].

Bobby Brink’s Player Profile from My NHLDraft.com

Cam Robinson – Dobber Prospects May 15th: “A deadly offensive player with quick hands, great awareness, and a nose for finishing plays. Tore the USHL apart this season while adding a standout performance at the World Junior A Championships. His skating needs more work.”

Chris Peters – ESPN May 6th: “A remarkable playmaker who has elite vision and high-end offensive sense, Brink sees the game at a high level. That alleviates some of the concerns about his skating.”

Hannah Stuart – the Score May 1st: “Brink seems to make things happen every time he’s on the ice. He’s an explosive and agile skater who can make high-quality plays at his top speed. Brink is also good in his own end, anticipating the moves of opponents and using that knowledge to position himself to force turnovers.”

From Mike Chambers of the Denver Post – Andy Brink said he is “thrilled” to see his son choose DU over Minnesota and the other elite NCAA programs.

“He’s going out in the world and doing his own thing. He’s not following me or doing what he thinks people should do,” Andy said of his son. “He kind of did that already this last year, when he went to Sioux City as a junior in high school. In Minnesota, a junior in high school doesn’t leave to go play juniors. So I like that he is his own man. He kind of bounces things off me but he makes his own decisions. This was one where, when he said he wanted to go to Denver, I was fully in support of that. I think it’s an unbelievable school.”

Scouting the 2019 NHL Draft: Bobby Brink is a fun option to ponder for the Lightning

NHL Mock Draft 2019: No.22 — Bobby Brink

From the Athletic: Wheeler, Five final 2019 NHL Draft thoughts, projections and predictions

From the Athletic: NHL mock draft: Beat writers project the 2019 first round

22. Los Angeles Kings (from Maple Leafs) — Bobby Brink, RW, Sioux City-USHL

Pronman: A 5-foot 8, not very physical, average speed but highly skilled winger going to the Kings is a sign of the times changing, as I do believe that organization has slightly changed its preferences at the draft. After going Byram at No. 5, the Kings need skill in the organization, especially with 2018 first-rounder Gabriel Vilardi a question mark.

From the Athletic: Bobby Brink’s defiant journey and ‘shocking’ skill set make him an NHL draft sleeper

From Bob McKenzie, TSN – After Bobby Brink scored the game-winning goal for Team USA in the World Junior A Challenge gold medal game last December — on what was later diagnosed as a broken ankle that caused him to miss six weeks of action — Andy wondered if he should have named his boy Bobby Baun Brink. Of course, Baun was the Toronto Maple Leaf defenceman who famously scored the overtime goal in Game 6 of the 1964 Stanley Cup final on a broken ankle.

From habseyesontheprize.com — 2019 NHL Draft prospect profile: Bobby Brink rose through the ranks with an amazing seasonFinal Rankings

Button/TSN: #20

Dobber Prospects: #25

Elite Prospects: #15

Future Considerations: #37

Hockey Prospect: #15

McKenzie/TSN: #26

NHL Central Scouting: #19 (European skaters)

Pronman/The Athletic: #23

All in all, Bobby Brink has elite awareness, a great set of hands, and a decent defensive game, but lacks the skating ability to truly break open games. With more development regarding his skating, Brink could become a truly impactful player in the big leagues if he reaches his ceiling.