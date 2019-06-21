official Crusaders vs Highlanders Live stream Super Rugby

Crusaders will takes on Highlanders today in 2019 Super Rugby Quarterfinal stage. All but one New Zealand teams have made the last eight, with only the Blues missing out, while the South African conference is represented by three contenders, with the Brumbies the lone Aussie outfit making the cut. To watch Crusaders vs Highlanders Live stream Super rugby Quarterfinal online follow the streaming link.

The Crusaders have named a full-strength team for the first time this season as Super Rugby’s pace-setters take their quest for a third straight title, and 10th in all, into the competition’s knockout phase.

The defending champions, packed with All Blacks stars, are overwhelming favourites to maintain a daunting home record and down South Island rivals the Highlanders in the quarter-finals on Friday.

It will nonetheless take something special to topple Scott Robertson’s Crusaders, who hammered the Highlanders 43-17 in Christchurch in their last meeting in April and have never lost a playoff at home in the history of the competition.

The fifth-placed Crusaders are coming off a bye and have often struggled getting back into rhythm after a week-off. They did punish the Blues last-start. All Blacks No.8 Kieran Read is back from injury to ensure all their stars are on deck. They need to win to stay in the top 6.

It’s a tough ask for the visiting Highlanders who must win to jump back into the top six. They’re coming off the shorter six-day break as well.

However, they have won their last two against the men from Canterbury. English international James Haskell returns from suspension in one of four changes to the Highlanders forward pack, including fit-again No.8 Nasi Manu.

A torrid battle is ensured, and it’s too important for the Crusaders not to win, and at home in front of a sold-out crowd – including an extra temporary seating bay set up.

The Crusaders should win and consolidate a top six spot with a finals berth looking more assured. Crusaders by five.