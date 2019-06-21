Oilers Announce 2018-19 Home Opener

The countdown to meaningful hockey is officially underway. The Edmonton Oilers announced today that they will host their home opener at Rogers Place on October 2nd, playing host to the Vancouver Canucks. It will be the fourth home opener at Rogers Place.

The Oilers are 3-0 in home openers in the new barn, and have a three game winning streak on opening night overall. They defeated the Calgary Flames in both 2016 and 2017, then defeated the Boston Bruins last season to kick off the home slate.

Each game has had a memorable moment as well. In 2016, it was Connor McDavid’s two goal effort that featured a successful penalty shot. In 2017, the Oilers played a perfect game and blanked the Flames 3-0, with McDavid scoring a hat-trick. In 2018, it was the dynamic duo of McDavid/Draisaitl connecting for an overtime win over the future Eastern Conference Champions.

The full 2018-19 NHL schedule will be announced on Tuesday afternoon.