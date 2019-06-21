Oilers Select Philip Broberg 8th Overall

The Edmonton Oilers have added yet another top prospect to their arsenal. The club has selected Philip Broberg with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Broberg follows Even Bouchard, the club’s 2018 first round pick, and Kailer Yamamoto, the 2017 selection.

Here’s a look at Broberg’s scouting report via draftsite.com:

Big, mobile Swedish defender who does everything at a high level. Smart, offensive, and physical on defense, he checks all the boxes as a future NHL’er. He can play the fast pace and make plays in his end due to his world class skating ability. NHL team scouts that are down grading him are doing so based him not seeing big minutes with his new AIK team. However he was a new young buck in the pecking order, and there are definite signs of creativity on the offensive side. The same was true as the youngest defender on the Swedish World Junior U-20 team. Granted he showed chinks in his game with over-handles and longer than necessary possessions. There are late read/reacts, but I would warn NHL teams from dismissing his size and skill ratios that allows him to explode on his edges. He closes in from all directions, snuffing zone entries, blocking shots, funneling speedy opposing attackers, driving step for step with them. He showing a bit of edge in contact at times. One can imagine him being an even more consistent defensive force who finishes checks and strips pucks even more robustly. This lad gets the nuances of his position, and might be one of the fastest backward burst skaters at his position. Never stops moving, has the stretch pass down, and a strong heavy low point shot. The eagerness to apply offensive pressure down low is special. I see great value selecting him in the top tier of the first round, not later.

The Oilers will pick 38th overall tomorrow afternoon with their next pick.