Raptors fan gets insane tattoo of Kawhi Leonard celebrating (Photos)

The city of Toronto still hasn’t stopped celebrating its first-ever title in a major American sports league, with the Raptors dethroning the Warriors in the NBA Finals one week ago.

Bars, night clubs and restaurants around the country remain packed with fans reliving the best moments from the team’s championship run, and the partying may last all summer.

One particular fan elected to commemorate the major achievement in an interesting way, by getting a tattoo of Kawhi Leonard getting a champagne shower with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

This fan's tattoo of Kawhi is champion-level perfection. 🔥🔥 (📸: IG/stevebutchertattoos) pic.twitter.com/e9ZgypL4wg — theScore (@theScore) June 21, 2019

Sweet ink.