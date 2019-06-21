Look: Rockets show off new uniforms for next season

The Houston Rockets are making some major changes this offseason — from both a branding perspective, and also to their roster, most likely, with Chris Paul apparently requesting a trade. However, the problem is that he’s due $123 million over the next three years, which makes him extremely difficult to trade.

Still, the Rockets may be able to move him via trade, but they’ll probably have to give up a decent amount to complete that type of salary dump.

On the other side of the fence, as it relates to the branding perspective, the Rockets have been hard at work on that front. They recently revealed a new logo, and on Friday, the team showed off a sneak peek of what its new uniforms will look like.

🏀 Three New Uniforms 🚀 Classic 94-95

🚀 Association

🚀 Icon Preorder all the 🔥 now at https://t.co/5PuiMVTnj4! pic.twitter.com/XjQfqTALzm — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 21, 2019

We’re big fans, especially of the alternate, which is a throwback of their ’90s look.