The Livest Dog at UFC Greenville: Allen Crowder

Name: Allen Crowder

Opponent: Jair Rozenstruik

Odds: +190 (bet $100 to win $190)

The last fights for each of these two tell the story of why I like Crowder here.

In his last bout, Crowder proved he could deal with big power shots and navigate his way to outworking a heavy striker. He has solid takedowns for a heavyweight and can grind out someone with a worse gas tank than he has.

Rozenstruik got tired fast in his bout with Junior Albini. Sure, he maintained the power to take Albini out, but it’s not like Albini is some cardio machine in his own right. With a craftier opponent with better lungs, Rozenstruik is going to have some difficulties.

I expect Crowder to take the fight to the ground and be able to keep Rozenstruik there for either a one-sided decision or a ground and pound finish.

2019 Totals

Record: 5-12

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-422

Return on Investment: -25%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

