The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Jun 21/19

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto's rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 44 (out of 50) points
Record: 27-5
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
2) (3) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 41 points Record: 45-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator London – Jun 22nd
Mousasi put a beating on Rory Mac, proving he is indeed one of the best non-UFC fighters out there.
3) (2) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 37 points
Record: 27-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Tatsumitsu Wada – ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes – Aug 2nd
1-0 in ONE Championship for DJ.
4) (4) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 28 points
Record: 28-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
Next Fight: TBA
Supernova is a champ champ now.
5) (4) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 24 points
Record: 21-5-1
Last Five Fights: 3-1-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs #8 Douglas Lima – TBA
We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.
6) (NR) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 20 points
Record: 29-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Another new champ champ makes the list.
7) (7) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 16 points
Record: 10-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.
Record: 31-7
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs #5 Rory MacDonald – TBA
Lima will get a chance to avenge his loss to Rory Mac and get his gold back.
Record: 20-5, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-3 (L-Nemkov, L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 10-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0 (W-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
Nemkov is a star on the rise.
Bubbling under: Vadim Nemkov, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Neiman Gracie, Jon Fitch, Anatoly Tokov, Lyoto Machida, Timofey Nastyukhin, Aung La Nsang, Bibiano Fernandes, Patrick Curran
