To watch Honduras vs Curacao Live Stream Gold Cup Football Online Free

Today Honduras will face Curacao in Group C in BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston. Do you want to watch Honduras vs Curacao Live Stream 2019 Gold Cup Soccer Online free HD coverage? Here’s you need to know below details. Now both countries have to overcome the obstacle of one another as they both search for their first win in this year’s tournament. This will be a tight game to watch.

Honduras and Curacao (0-1-0, 0 points) didn’t exactly start the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup the way that they wanted to. They lost their Group C openers to Jamaica and El Salvador, respectively, by a combined four goals. Honduras was able to put two goals on the board, while Curacao was held scoreless.

How To watch Honduras vs Curacao Live Stream Reddit Free online

Despite losing 3-2 Honduras got off nine shots against Jamaica, stole the ball from them 27 times, edged them in possession( 54 vs. 46 percent), forced Jamaica to commit 14 fouls, had the advantage in corner kicks (4-2), and goalkeeper Luis Lopez had four saves aside from the three goals allowed. While the loss was disappointing, Honduras managed to give themselves something to work with down the line.

Unless Curacao picks up the pace on offense, Honduras will be the ones walking away with the win and three points in the standings. Both teams need to cut down on mistakes and tighten things up on defense, but this will be a low-scoring affair.

Honduras travelled to Jamaica for their opening fixture and were defeated 3-2 by the hosts. Trailing 2-0 at half time, they did pull a goal back through Antony Lozano early on the second half but conceded soon after which kept the match out of their reach.

Curacao were narrowly defeated 1-0 by El Salvador in their opening fixture of the tournament with a goal in added time at the end of the first half settling the match.

They exited the tournament in 2017 having lost all three of their matches without scoring a goal and will be eager to put an end to that run.