Watch: Dodgers organist perfectly trolls Madison Bumgarner, in defense of Max Muncy

There’s no love lost when the Dodgers and Giants square off on the baseball diamond, with the fans and players often getting into it when the interstate rivalries play each other.

That has been evident during the back-and-forth between Max Muncy and Madison Bumgarner, with the two getting into it a few times already this season.

Bumgarner took the bump at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night, and even the Dodgers organist snuck in a troll job. Muncy recently spoke about how Bumgarner could go in the ocean and fetch his home run ball, so what’d the organist play? A number of ocean-themed songs.

Here's a montage of five (!) ocean-themed songs Dodgers organist @DieterRuehle played for Madison Bumgarner and Max Muncy tonight 🌊⚾🎹 pic.twitter.com/isJoOIBBCV — Organist Alert (@organistalert) June 21, 2019

Too funny.