Watch: NHL Awards Struck By Lightning

After dominating the regular season, the Tampa Bay Lightning brought home a trunk full of hardware at the NHL Awards show on Wednesday evening. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy snagged the Vezina Trophy, while teammate Nikita Kucherov won the Ted Lindsay Award and was named MVP, winning the Hart Trophy, which he won by earning 164 first-place votes. Kucherov had already earned the Art Ross Trophy after leading the NHL with 128 points this season.

Here is the full list of finalists and winners.

