Watch HD FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Live Stream Reddit Online Free Round of 16

Heading over to the Round of 16 matches of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019. The eighth edition of the Women’s World Cup is all set to get underway in France. With 24 teams battling it out for the biggest prize, there is in football. Regardless of where you are on the planet, our guide for the 2019 Women’s World Cup live stream. And will ensure you don’t miss a kick. The US women’s national team go into the tournament looking to lift the Sawaya & Moroni-designed spiral-shaped trophy. For an incredible fourth-time, the hosts France along with Germany and the Netherlands are all favorites.

The defending champions are unsurprisingly the outright favorites once again (by some margin according to Betfair). With the US being led by joint captains Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd. They are looking particularly formidable up front as they attempt to win the tournament yet again. Interest in the Women’s World Cup has never been greater, with more than 720,000 tickets already having been snapped up for the tournament, and the opening match, semi-finals and final, all selling out within 48 hours of going on sale.

While France has never made it past the semi-finals, many are tipping the hosts to replicate the success of their male counterparts in Russia last year. Alternatively, current Olympic champions Germany are being backed by many pundits to provide the biggest challenge to the US. The Women’s World Cup kick starts on Friday, June 7. After the 2015 World Cup victory in Canada against Canada, the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) is a heavy favorite to repeat in France.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today’s Schedule

Check out today’s matches for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 below.

Germany vs Nigeria

Date: 20th June 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

TV channel: FS1 and Universo

Norway vs Australia

Date: 22nd June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

TV channel: FS1 and Universo

Best Options To Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup Soccer 2019 Live Streaming Reddit Free Online

If you want to know where you’ll be able to watch every single match, we’ll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our 2019 Women’s World Cup live stream guide. All these live TV platforms that have launched over the past few years make our lives so much easier because we get to enjoy watching TV on our smartphones, tablet, laptops, smart TVs, and more.

They are cheaper than cable, they don’t tie you down because there are no contracts involved, and you can enjoy so much more freedom. So, let’s see what options you have to watch the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Soccer live stream Reddit from anywhere in the world?

Nowadays, there is an increasing trend, a lot of viewers are making a shift to Reddit. As we know there are a lot of streaming options and links that are uploaded by a number of users. Fans have to just select a particular link which has the best video quality to watch the Women’s World Cup Soccer including all the other matches. These links are the quality subreddits, you can search for them and stream the game live from any devices.

Search for the Women’s World Cup Soccer subreddits and find links relating to the racing event there. Reddit always has free links and at the same time pick the links that are of good quality as a lot of the streaming links unofficial and are threats.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month!

1. Fox Sport: – Official Channel

Fox Sport is the official English language broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup for the US (Telemundo and Universo will televise matches in Spanish).

Assuming you have cable, you’ll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network’s Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. To avail the Subscription you should be registered with your local provider.

2. BBC Sport

The great news for England and Scotland fans is that the 2019 Women’s World Cup will be shown for free in the UK, with the BBC providing comprehensive coverage across its platforms.

For old school TV viewers, BBC1, BBC2, BBC4, and the Red Button will all hold live coverage throughout the tournament, but you’ll also be able to live stream matches (and catch up) via BBC iPlayer on your laptop, smartphones or tablet. If you’re not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the BBC coverage, then you’ll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

3. Sling TV

Sling TV on our list telecasts the Women’s World Cup Soccer live stream channels. The platform features three bundles to pick between – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo). You can then add loads of channel packs and premium networks. In fact, you’re going to need to do that because Willow TV is located in the International area and costs $5 per month.

You’ll find that Sling TV also treats cloud DVR as an add-on and you can get access to enough space to record 50 hours of video for $5 per month. When it comes to how many devices you can watch content on, Sling TV gives Orange subscribers only one screen to watch on, while Blue subscribers get three simultaneous streams. Those who chose the Orange + Blue bundle can watch on four screens simultaneously. Make sure to check our Sling TV review for more details on what the service has to offer.

4. Fubotv

Next, on our list, we have fuboTV where you can watch the Women’s World Cup Soccer. It is an excellent platform for sports lovers since it carries dozens of dedicated channels. There’s a single bundle to get here, called fubo($54.99/mo) and you will find everything you need in there – FOX, FS1, and FS2.

If you want more content, you can always pay for additional channel packs or for premium networks.

Sign up for fuboTV here!

5. Hulu TV

We continue with Hulu where you can watch the Women’s World Cup Soccer. It is a great option when it comes to platforms because of the

$44.99 per month subscription price covers not only dozens of TV channels but also the full video on demand service that the “Hulu” name is most commonly associated with.

You’ll find that the main bundle features FOX, FS1, and FS2, so you’re all covered. If you do want more content, you can add a couple of channel packs and several premium networks. It has a free trial period of 7 days where you can test the quality of the signal.

6. Youtube TV

Next, we have YouTube TV on the list, which is a great service with a single bundle of channels and some great features offered to subscribers. The $49.99 per month platform comes with dozens of channels, including FOX, FS1, and FS2.

There are no channel packs to add, but you can bring on some premium networks if you want more content. It has a free trial period of 7 days where you can test the quality of the signal.

7. DirecTV Now

The list continues with DirecTV Now with which you can watch the Women’s World Cup Soccer. The service offers loads of customization options. First, you start by picking one of seven bundles – yes, seven. Two of them were added recently, namely Plus ($50/mo) and Max ($70/mo), but the other five Entertainment ($93/mo), Choice ($110/mo), Xtra ($124/mo), Ultimate ($135/mo), and Optimo Mas ($86/mo) – were simply renamed and given a price much bigger than they used to have, since they’ve been around for a really long time.

If you want more content, you can add a couple of Spanish channel packs, several international channel bundles, and plenty of premium networks. Those looking for Fox will find it easily since it’s present in all seven bundles, just like FS1. When it comes to FS2, however, that one’s only present in Max, Xtra, and Ultimate, so you’ll have to pick one of these three if you want all three channels.

8. PlayStation Vue

Lastly, we have PlayStation Vue on the list to watch the Women’s world cup Soccer. It is one of the most appreciated platforms of this kind. There are four bundles you can choose between here, namely Access($44.99/mo), Core ($49.99/mo), Elite ($59.99/mo), and Ultra ($79.99/mo).

You can add a couple of channel packs if you need more content or premium networks. All four bundles we just mentioned feature all three channels that you need – FOX, FS1, and FS2, so you’re more than ready to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year.

How to watch FIFA women’s World Cup from outside your country with VPN

Below we have a full rundown of your watching options in different countries – check out how to watch on the likes of the US (where FuboTV’s worth a look if you want to watch in 4K), UK (where it’s FREE and without commercials thanks to the BBC), Canada, Australia (some games are free there, too) and New Zealand.

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give it a go, you’ll quickly find your stream in geo-blocked. That’s super annoying, but not unavoidable. We’ve found that using a Virtual Private Network – or VPN – to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

Best VPNs

We’ve tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best, thanks to its killer combination of security, speed, and simplicity to use. It’s also compatible with loads of streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So, to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPNis your best option (or one of the other best VPN services out there as listed below).

Express VPN (comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, the speed and the compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can also try it out for a month for free and then sign up for an annual plan with 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It’s really affordable. IPVanish supports 10 devices, so is a great option on the go

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Throneslive streams and more!

Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW , BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC, and more

, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Sling TV, and more The only provider that unblocks Netflix not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as:

Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs

not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as: Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs Unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee

Once installed, you simply open the VPN app, hit ‘choose location’ and select the appropriate location. It is super easy to do. Choose a server in your home country and watch the Women’s World Cup if you were back there.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today’s matches

Let’s check out Sunday’s schedule for FIFA World Cup 2019 below.

Game 1: Australia will face Italy. The live coverage starts at 7 AM ET. Stade Du Hainaut, Valenciennes will host the event on Sunday.

Game 2: Brazil vs Jamaica starting at 9.30 AM eT. Stade des Alpes, Grenoble will be the venue for the match.

Game 3: England will face Scotland at 12 PM ET. Stade de Nice, Nice will host the game.

Venues for FIFA Women’s World Cup Soccer 2019

Check full venues for FIFA Women’s World Cup matches 2019 below.

Parc des Princes, Paris

Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

Roazhon Park, Rennes

Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

Allianz Riviera, Nice

Stade Oceane, Le Havre

Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Teams

Check out full team list for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 below.

England

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

Canada

Jamaica

United States

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

New Zealand

Cameroon

Nigeria

South Africa

Australia

China PR

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

20th June 2019

The Netherlands vs Canada

Date: 20th June 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

TV channel: FS1 and Universo

Cameroon vs New Zealand

Date: 20th June 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de la Mosson

TV channel: Fox

Sweden vs United States

Date: 20th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

TV channel: FS1 and Universo

Thailand vs Chile

Date: 20th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de la Mosson

TV channel: Fox

19th June 2019

Japan vs England

Date: 19th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

TV channel: FS1 and Universo

Live Stream: Watch Here

Scotland vs Argentina

Date: 19th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de la Mosson

TV channel: Fox

Live Stream: Watch Here

18th June 2019

Italy vs Brazil

Date: 18th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

TV channel: FS1 and Universo

Live Stream: Watch Here

Jamaica vs Australia

Date: 18th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de la Mosson

TV channel: Fox

Live Stream: Watch Here

17th June 2019

China vs Spain

Date: 17th June 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade Oceane

TV channel: FS1 and Universo

Live Stream: Watch Here

South Africa vs Germany

Date: 17th June 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de la Mosson

TV channel: Fox

Live Stream: Watch Here

Nigeria vs France

Date: 17th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Roazhon Park

TV channel: Fox and Universo

Live Stream: Watch Here

South Korea vs Norway

Date: 17th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Roazhon Park

TV Telecast: Fox and Universo

Live Stream: Watch Here

16th June 2019

Sweden vs Thailand

Date: Sunday, 16th June 2019

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Stade Auguste-Delaune II, Reims, France

TV Telecast: Fox and NBC Universo

USA vs Chile

Date: Friday, 16th June 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes

TV Telecast: Fox and NBC Universo

15th June schedule

Netherlands vs Cameroon

Date: Friday, 15th June 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Auguste-Delaune II, Reims, France

TV

Telecast: Fox and NBC Universo

Canada vs New Zealand

Date: Friday, 15th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Auguste-Delaune II, Reims, France

TV

Telecast: Fox and NBC Universo

14th June 2019 Schedule

Japan vs Scotland

Date: 14th June 2019

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

TV channel: FS1 and Telemundo

Jamaica vs Italy

Date: Friday, 14th June 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Auguste-Delaune II, Reims, France

TV Telecast: Fox and NBC Universo

England vs Argentina

Date: Friday, 14th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France

Telecast: Fox and Telemundo

11th June 2019 schedule

New Zealand vs Netherlands

Date: 11th June 2019

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Venue: Stade Oceane

TV channel: FS1 and Universo

Live Stream: Watch here

Chile vs Sweden

Date: 11th June 2019

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Telecast: FS1 and Universo

USA vs Thailand

Date: 11th June 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Auguste-Delaune II, Reims, France

TV Telecast: Fox and Telemundo

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 TV Broadcasting Rights

Find the full list of official TV broadcasters for FIFA Women’s World Cup 219 below.

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS

United States: FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo

France: TF1 Group.

United Kingdom: BBC

Finland: Yle

UNASUR: DIRECTV Sports

Europe: EBU, Eurosport

Netherlands: NOS

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Schedule

Check out full fixtures for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 below.

GROUP / MATCH TIME (local) MATCH VENUE TV Friday 7th June 2019 Group A / Match 1 21:00 France 4 – 0 Korea RepublicGoals: Le Sommer 9′, Renard 35′, 45+2, Henry 85′ Parc des Princes, Paris FS1

CANAL+

BBC One

Southeast Asia: @beINSPORTSid 2,

NOW (BIS app in Malaysia & Singapore) Saturday 8th June 2019 Group A / Match 2 21:00 Norway 3 – 0 NigeriaGoals: Reiten 18′, Utland 34′ , Ohale 37′ (og) Stade Auguste Delaune, Reims FOX (USA

BBC Red Button (UK)

CANAL+Sport (France) Group B / Match 3 15:00 Germany 1 – 0 China PRGoal: Gwinn 66′ Roazhon Park, Rennes FS1 (USA)

BBC One (UK)

Das Erste (Germany)

CANAL+ (France) Group B / Match 4 18:00 Spain 3 – 1 South Africa Goals: Kgatlana 25′, Hermoso 70′ 82′, García 89′ Stade Océane, Le Havre FOX (USA)

BBC Red Button (UK)

Das Erste (Germany)

CANAL+, TMC (France) Sunday 9th June 2019 Group C / Match 5 13:00 Australia 1 – 2 Italy Goals: Kerr 22′, Bonansea 56′, 90+5′ Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes FS1

BBC Red Button Group C / Match 6 15:30 Brazil 3 – 0 JamaicaGoals: Cristiane 15′, 50′, 64′ Stade des Alpes, Grenoble FS1

BBC Red Button Group D / Match 7 18:00 England 2 – 1 ScotlandGoals: Parris 14′ (p), White 40′, Emslie 79′ Stade de Nice, Nice FOX

BBC One Monday 10th June 2019 Group D / Match 8 18:00 Argentina 0 – 0 Japan Parc des Princes, Paris FS1

BBC Two Group E / Match 9 21:00 Canada 1 – 0 CameroonGoal: Kadeisha Buchanan 45′ Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier FS1

BBC Red Button Tuesday 11th June 2019 Group E / Match 10 15:00 New Zealand 0 – 1 Netherlands Goal: Jill Roord 90+2′ Stade Océane, Le Havre FS1

BBC Red Button Group F / Match 11 21:00 USA 13 – 0 ThailandGoals: Morgan 12′, 53′, 74′, 81′, 87′, Lavelle 20′, 56′, Horan 32′, Mewis 50′, 54′, Rapinoe 79′, Pugh 85′, Lloyd 90+2′ Stade Auguste Delaune, Reims FOX

BBC Four Group F / Match 12 18:00 Chile 0 – 2 SwedenGoals: Kosovare Asllani 83′, Madelen Janogy 90+4′, Roazhon Park, Rennes FS1

BBC Red Button Wednesday 12th June 2019 Group A / Match 13 21:00 France 2 – 1 NorwayGoals: Gauvin 46′, Renard 54′ (og), Le Sommer 72′ (pen) Stade de Nice, Nice FOX

BBC Four Group A / Match 14 15:00 Nigeria 2 – 0 Korea RepublicGoals: 26′ (own goal), Asisat Oshoala 75′, Stade des Alpes, Grenoble FS1

BBC Red Button Group B / Match 15 18:00 Germany 1 – 0 Spain Goals: Sara Däbritz 42′ Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes FOX

BBC Red Button Thursday 13th June 2019 Group B / Match 16 21:00 South Africa 0 – 1 China PRGoal: Li Ying 40′ Parc des Princes, Paris FOX

BBC Red Button Group C / Match 17 18:00 Australia 3-2 BrazilGoals: Marta 27′ (pen), Cristiane 38′, Foord 45+1′, Logarzo 58′, Monica 69′ (og) Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier FOX

BBC Two Friday 14th June 2019 Group C / Match 18 21:00 Italy 5 – 0 JamaicaGoals: Cristiana Girelli 12′, 25′, 46′, Aurora Galli 71′, 81′, Stade Auguste Delaune, Reims FOX

BBC Red Button Group D / Match 19 18:00 England 1 – 0 ArgentinaGoal: Taylor 61′ Stade Océane, Le Havre FOX

BBC One Group D / Match 20 15:00 Japan 2 – 1 Scotland Goals: Mana Iwabuchi 23′, Yuika Sugasawa 37′, Lana Clelland 88′, Roazhon Park, Rennes FS1

BBC One Saturday 15th June 2019 Group E / Match 21 21:00 [E1] Canada v New Zealand [E3] Stade des Alpes, Grenoble FS2

BBC Red Button Group E / Match 22 18:00 [E4] Netherlands v Cameroon [E2] Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes FS1

BBC One Sunday 16th June 2019 Group F / Match 23 15:00 [F1] USA v Chile [F3] Parc des Princes, Paris FOX

BBC One Group F / Match 24 18:00 [F4] Sweden v Thailand [F2] Stade de Nice, Nice FS1

BBC Red Button Monday 17th June 2019 Group A / Match 25 21:00 [A4] Nigeria v France [A1] Roazhon Park, Rennes FOX

BBC Four Group A / Match 26 21:00 [A2] Korea Republic v Norway [A3] Stade Auguste Delaune, Reims FS1

BBC Red Button Group B / Match 27 18:00 [B4] South Africa v Germany [B1] Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier FS1

BBC Red Button Group B / Match 28 18:00 [B2] China PR v Spain [B3] Stade Océane, Le Havre FS1

BBC website Tuesday 18th June 2019 Group C / Match 29 21:00 [C4] Jamaica v Australia [C1] Stade des Alpes, Grenoble FS2

BBC Red Button Group C / Match 30 21:00 [C2] Italy v Brazil [C3] Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes FS1

BBC Four Wednesday 19th June 2019 Group D / Match 31 21:00 [D4] Japan v England [D1] Stade de Nice, Nice FS1

BBC One Group D / Match 32 21:00 [D2] Scotland v Argentina [D3] Parc des Princes, Paris FS2

BBC Four Thursday 20th June 2019 Group E / Match 33 18:00 [E4] Netherlands v Canada [E1] Stade Auguste Delaune, Reims FOX

BBC website Group E / Match 34 18:00 [E2] Cameroon v New Zealand [E3] Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier FS1

BBC Red Button Group F / Match 35 21:00 [F4] Sweden v USA [F1] Stade Océane, Le Havre FOX

BBC Four Group F / Match 36 21:00 [F2] Thailand v Chile [F3] Roazhon Park, Rennes FS1

BBC Red Button

Knockout stage