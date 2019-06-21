Your Daily Cartoon: Parents knock video games, yet can't behave at sporting events

There’s a bit of division among those who follow sports, and those who support gaming, especially when video games were first becoming mainstream back in the ’90s. The knock on gaming is that they incite kids to become violent, which has always seemed like a bit of a hot take.

Esports continue to become more and more popular, yet there’s still a bit of pushback. However, it’s a bit hypocritical, as those are some of the same people who can’t behave at their children’s sporting events, as this cartoon depicts.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]