Zion Williamson weighs in on participating in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

NBA fans are already excited about the prospect of Zion Williamson playing in the league, with his electric dunks and chase-down blocks making him a human highlight reel.

It seems as if Zion produces highlight-worthy plays every time he steps foot on the court, given how explosive and athletic he is.

As such, there’s already hype about Zion, specifically the possibility of him lighting it up in the Slam Dunk Contest, but pump the brakes. Zion doesn’t appear to be interested in it, at least at this time.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’m gonna do it,” Williamson said, in an interview with ESPN. “To be honest. Unless something can change my mind … I’m not much of a dunk contest person. I just do it in warmups to get myself going.”

Welp, that deflates a lot of balloons.