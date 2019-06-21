NBA

Zion Williamson weighs in on participating in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Zion Williamson weighs in on participating in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

NBA

Zion Williamson weighs in on participating in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

By June 21, 2019

By: |

NBA fans are already excited about the prospect of Zion Williamson playing in the league, with his electric dunks and chase-down blocks making him a human highlight reel.

It seems as if Zion produces highlight-worthy plays every time he steps foot on the court, given how explosive and athletic he is.

As such, there’s already hype about Zion, specifically the possibility of him lighting it up in the Slam Dunk Contest, but pump the brakes. Zion doesn’t appear to be interested in it, at least at this time.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’m gonna do it,” Williamson said, in an interview with ESPN. “To be honest. Unless something can change my mind … I’m not much of a dunk contest person. I just do it in warmups to get myself going.”

Welp, that deflates a lot of balloons.

NBA, Pelicans

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

54m

NBA 54m ago

The National Basketball Association (NBA) season starts in October and runs to April. Playoffs take place and end with the NBA Finals in (…)

55m

MLB 55m ago

The Major League Baseball (MLB) season runs from March to September with the World Series played in October. There are a total of 30 teams (…)

56m

NHL 56m ago

The National Hockey League (NHL) regular season starts in October and runs through to April where all teams play a total of 82 regular (…)

More NBA
Home