Albert Pujols crushes home run, gets epic standing ovation in return to St. Louis

It felt like old times at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, as Albert Pujols had Cardinals fans going nuts cheering once again.
This time, Pujols was wearing an Angels jersey, but it didn’t matter, as Pujols returned to the venue for the first time since departing for Anaheim. He began his career in St. Louis back in 2001, and played there through the 2011 season.
Fans showed him plenty of love, too. Check out this awesome standing ovation he received.
As for Albert, he did what he’s always done at Busch Stadium — he crushed a home run. And the atmosphere that followed was absolutely electric.
His wife, Deidre, summed the day’s events up well.
What a moment. What a day.
