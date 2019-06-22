Baker Mayfield makes good on 'Rookie of the Year' bet with Saquon Barkley

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was in the running for the “Rookie of the Year” award last season, and given how he played in November and December, he nearly won it. But it wasn’t to be, as Saquon Barkley was the more consistent player — racking up yards from start to finish, and finishing with 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns.

As such, it was time for Mayfield to pay up on his bet.

Mayfield bet Barkley that the loser of the ROY award had to buy the winner a chain. And given that Saquon one, it was Mayfield who had the pay the piper — err, jeweler, so to speak. That’s exactly what he did.

Sweet bling.