How to Bellator London Live Stream Reddit MMA Fight 2019 Free Online

June 22 SSE Arena in London is set for Bellator London 2019 MMA fight. The middleweight champion Mousasi will takes his middleweight title against Rafael Lovato. The main event will start at 9:00 am ET. You can watch Bellator London 2019 Live Stream online Reddit streams.

Mousasi, a pound-for-pound MMA great, against undefeated Lovato Jr headlines a stacked card in the capital that also features Irish superstar James Gallagher, in action against Jeremiah Labiano.

Bellator London 2019 Main Card Schedule: In the main event, Gegard Mousasi will put his 185-pound title on the line against Rafael Lovato Jr. And in the co-main event, a middleweight battle will take place between Paul Daley and Erick Silva.

1. Sky Sports: Official Channel

Sky Sports will broadcast live between 9pm. and 10pm with the Channel 5 broadcast on air live between 10pm and 12am.

The first half of the card will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena, and is available via Now TV with a day pass on offer for £8.99. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

2. ESPN +:- Official Channel

ESPN+ is the official channel to watch the Bellator London 2019 live stream online. It will be headlining the very first fight night in January. The sports streaming service has exclusive rights to show every single UFC event in the US and of course, that includes Bellator London 2019.

How much that costs depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don’t, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won’t just buy you the Bellator London 2019 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $60 alone). For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to Bellator London 2019 for $59.99.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

3. BT Sports

UFC fans in the UK can watch all the action at Bellator London 2019 on BT Sport. The network has the exclusive rights to UFC in the UK and Ireland and will offer a live stream online as well as spoiler-free coverage on TV. However, Saturday’s Main Card starts quite late in the UK at 3 am so do prepare accordingly. If that’s a bit too late for you, don’t worry as BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which will showcase reruns of the two main fights shortly after their completion as well as the full main and preliminary cards at a later time.

For those who don’t mind losing sleep to catch all the action at Bellator London 2019, BT Sport will show a live stream of Cejudo vs Moraes on its BT Sport app and on its website (the Pre-Fight Show begins at midnight). If you’d prefer to watch on your TV, the network will show the full event on BT Sport 1 HD at the same time. If you’re a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it’s simple to do with a handy tool. Simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

4. Sling TV

Next up, we have Sling TV to watch Bellator London 2019. It is one of the platforms that are particularly easy to customize. There are three bundles to choose from – Orange ($25/mo), Blue ($25/mo), and Orange + Blue ($40/mo). You can then add more channels by choosing any of the extra packages grouped by interest, or premium networks. In the end, it just depends on how much you’re willing to pay.

Sling TV is home to a lot of channels. ESPN channels – and there are quite a few of them -are all present in the Blue and the Orange + Blue bundles. This means you have two pricing options, as you can see above.

The platform offers no cloud DVR space to its users, at least not by default. You can enjoy 50 hours of cloud space for the price of $5 per month. Things branch out when we discuss watching Sling TV on multiple devices at once. That’s because Blue subscribers enjoy three simultaneous streams, while Orange + Blue subscribers enjoy four of them. As a side note, the Orange bundle comes with a single stream per account. Read Sling TV review for all the details you need to make a decision.

5. Hulu TV

Next up we have Hulu, which is better known for the video-on-demand service it offers. The live TV plan, however, which costs $44.99 per month is growing in popularity, as it offers dozens of great channels. There are also a couple of extra channel packs you can add, or premium networks if you want to customize it all. Hulu’s list of channels includes a lot of networks, including several ESPN channels. In a word, you’re good to go.

On Hulu, subscribers can access up to 50 hours of cloud DVR space, but they can also upgrade to 200 hours by paying $14.99 per month. Even though regular VOD Hulu subscribers can only watch content on one device, the live TV plan comes with two simultaneous streams. The “unlimited screens” feature that’s available for another $14.99 per month gives users unlimited simultaneous streams while on the home network. The number drops to three screens while away. Read the Hulu review to get loads more info on what the platform is all about.

6. YouTube TV

Straight from Mountain View, YouTube TV has some great features and a great collection of channels. With a single bundle available for $40 per month, and a bunch of premium networks, YouTube TV hopes to appeal to those who don’t like making a gazillion choices to customize their plans.

On YouTube TV, you can enjoy loads of channels. Thankfully, several ESPN channels are also on the list and can help you watch any UFC fight you want. YouTube TV comes with unlimited cloud DVR space so you can record anything your heart desires. As a bonus, the recordings are saved for up to nine months. Subscribers can also enjoy content on three devices at once, which is particularly great since you don’t have to pay extra for that third device. Read our YouTube TV review to find out everything there is to know.

7. Direct TV Now

Following next is DirecTV Now to watch the Bellator London 2019. It is a cool platform that gives you loads of decisions to make. The platform recently underwent some massive changes, cutting off the original five bundles and dropping only two – Plus ($50/mo) and Max ($70/mo). Then, the old bundles were brought back with a new name and a price that’s double than the original – Entertainment ($93/mo), Choice ($110/mo), Xtra ($124/mo), Ultimate ($135/mo), and Optimo Mas ($86/mo). You can still add three international packs, two Spanish-language channel packs, and a few premium networks. Talking of which, Plus and Max both feature HBO and Max also has Cinemax.

