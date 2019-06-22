How To Watch QLD vs NSW Live Stream Free Online 2019

The dates for the 2019 State of Origin series have been out and the first match took place on 5th June. Brisbane hosted the first game which started at 8 pm, and Perth will host the second game at opus Stadium On 23rd June, which is a Sunday. This match will be the first time Perth will host an Origin of the series match. The third game will be played in Sydney on 10th July. If you are wondering where to watch QLD vs NSW Live Stream, then keep on reading this article. If you happen to be a rugby fan, you should not miss this opportunity. The game between Maroons and Blues is going to be exciting and if you want to watch the live stream, then follow this guide.

Queensland rugby league team

The team represents one of the states of Australia, that is, Queensland, in the rugby league football. It is also known as the “Maroons,” the name they got from their jersey. The team is assigned to play three times in a year against the team of New South Wales. The teams have to play in the State of Origin series. The home matches of the team are usually played in the Brisbane’s Lang Park which is also known as the Suncorp Stadium. The primary color of the team is maroon as it also represents the state color of the city.

New South Wales rugby league team

This team, as the name suggests, represents the Australian state of New South Wales in the rugby league football. The team was formed in the year 1907 and had been playing and competing the Maroons in the State of Origin series. They are also known as “Blues,” which they got from the color of their jerseys, which is sky blue. State of Origin series is an annual event that comprises of three games where the two states compete against each other for the State of Origin shield.

TV Broadcast

The Channel Nine has taken the responsibility to broadcast the State of Origin series 2019. Apart from this, Channel 9 Sky sports will also broadcast the live match. If you are looking for radio streaming in Australia, then you can either log into 2GB or ABC radio. For online users, you can also stream it through the official website. In case you are not in Australia during the match, but you still want to watch the live stream, then all you need is an internet connection. There are different ways in which you can enjoy your favorite Maroons vs Blues Live Streamonline.

Watching the State of Origin Live without cable

Watching the QLD vs NSW Live Stream Free is now possible as the only thing you need is the internet and one of your tech gadgets such as laptop, smartphone, iPad, etc. Given below are a few online streaming apps:

Fubo TV

It is an American online TV service which primarily focuses on the channels that deal with sports. It is based in the US, and you can also use its services in Canada. If you want to watch QLD vs NSW Live Stream Free Online on FuboTV, you will require VPN.

Direct TV Now

It is a cable TV operator that offers a paid service across the globe. You will get access to more than 65 channels with the help of internet. It also features Channel Nine so you can easily watch the Maroons vs Blues Live Stream Free.

Hulu Live Package

Hulu with Live TV is an online streaming service provider which provides more than 55 channels. You can opt for a monthly scheme for the time period the match is going on. You can find several channels like NBC, FOX, ABC, Channel Nine, and many more to watch Maroons vs Blues Live Stream.

Watching the State of Origin Live stream on Social Media

Facebook

A very common and popular social media platform is Facebook where you can easily watch the Maroons vs Blues Live Stream.Facebook initiates a live stream of the rugby event so that fans do not miss out on their favorite event and match. The best part is that you can watch QLD vs NSW Live Stream Free of cost through Facebook.

Twitter

If you want to watch QLD vs NSW Live Stream Free Online, then using social media apps is the best way. To watch the 2019 rugby series, all you have to do is jump to the official page of the team and enjoy the live stream.

Reddit

Watching Maroons vs Blues Live Stream Freeis not a complicated process anymore. Reddit is quite famous all over the globe, except for the USA. You can easily watch QLD vs NSW Live Stream Free Online.

Match prediction

In the State of Origin series 2019, Queensland will be competing against the New South Wales. This means that Maroons will be competing against the Blues. Looking at the history of these two teams competing against each other, Queensland has won a total of 21 matches, whereas NSW has won only 14. The Maroons has always been ahead of the Blues. New South Wales comprises of some excellent players, out of which a couple of players were in the list of top ten players of NRL 2018/2019.

The first game that took place on 5th June was overtaken by the Maroons. They had successfully overcome the Blues, and the fans witnessed an amazing match of Maroons vs Blues Live Stream. To win a game of the Origins is not an easy task, and the first game of rugby was as fast-paced, tremendous, skillful and brutal as it should be. Fans are hoping for the same energy in the second match that will take place on 23rd June, but it is hard to say anything right now. The 2018 title of the Origins was given to the Queensland for their outstanding performance and teamwork. Hopefully, you got all the necessary information about the Maroons vs Blues Live Stream Freeservices.