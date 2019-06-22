Jon Gruden, unbelievably jacked son Deuce hit up weightlifting competition (Photos)

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has some free time on his hands, now that the team has wrapped minicamp. In roughly one month’s time, training camp will ramp up, but until then, Gruden has a bit of extra leisure time — something he’s probably not used to having.

On Saturday, he elected to spend it wisely — by supporting his son, Deuce, at a weightlifting competition in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Deuce was on the coaching staff of Jon’s brother, Jay, with the Redskins. He was the strength coach, and you can probably see why. Check out his monstrous calves.

Jon Gruden is at my brother’s weightlifting competition and his son, Deuce, is a U-N-I-T. @BarstoolBigCat @PFTCommenter @FauxJonGruden pic.twitter.com/6dXY9aXDYv — L Boy Lecius (@LeciusZach) June 22, 2019

We’d have no problem betting on Deuce to win it all.