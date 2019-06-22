Knicks go full petty, ban New York newspaper from major press conference

The Knicks are currently under some scrutiny, and understandably so, as the move they recently pulled was about as petty as it gets. And, not only that, the league may step in and take action as a result.
The New York Daily News, a newspaper that has covered the team since its inception, recently got the shaft by the team, and news of it has spread quickly.
It took place on Friday, when the Knicks invited nearly every media outlet to a press conference introducing new draft picks RJ Barrett and Ignas Brazdeikis — except NYDN. The team purposely did not invite NYDN, even though the media outlet is credentialed by the league.
It could be a response to when the NYDN ran a “Do It” headline on the backpage, in a story about owner James Dolan potentially selling the team. Still, this is a bush league move by Dolan and Co.
