LED Scoreboards: A Sports Revolution

We live in a digital age where everything is powered by electricity. From our cell phones, cars, laptops and basically every aspect of our life has been digitalized. One of the revolutions in lighting technology involves the LEDs that are gradually taking over the electricity industry. LED refers to Light Emitting Diodes that shine when an electric current is passed. Contrary to the standard static digital scoreboards, LED Scoreboards are practical and consume minimum electricity. Many organizations are moving towards installing full colored LED virtual and video scoreboards owing to the numerous benefits they offer. LED scoreboards come with a wide array of advantages for the game and the overall experience.

Cost

Virtual scoreboards have a higher initial cost than a static scoreboard. Static scoreboards hardly cost a fraction of the LED’s that virtual scoreboards do. The major budget is spent on the installation of the LED scoreboard. However, in the long run, virtual scoreboards have the advantage of generating more revenue with advertisements. With more advertisement inventory available, there is the potential to recoup the cost of a virtual scoreboard as soon as one year, while lasting for as long as three decades or more depending upon the usage.

Content

A game is supposed to excite you and comprises abruptness. With a static scoreboard, you are limited creativity wise, and especially content-wise. On the contrary, a virtual scoreboard gives you the flexibility of doing multi-sport setups, going wild with the colors and even with the layout on the fly. It lets you generate creative announcements; create advertisements and any other such digital media that could boost up the entire audience.

Control

Virtual scoreboards come with software making it a bit tricky to handle them for a layman. However, once you have learned the software and how to operate it, you will get a cent percent control over the LED scoreboard. You can implement multiple levels of options and styles. Some commands are simple enough that will be executed by simply pointing and clicking, while others will let you go free and create overlays and transitions. In contrast, a static scoreboard is a basic thing, with an analog system that does not let you have fun in the game.

Eco-Friendly

LED scoreboards are easier to maintain, as well. They do not demand much attention nor create debris as was witnessed in the static scoreboards. Furthermore, LED scoreboards do not consume much energy making it a favorite of green technology enthusiasts. They last longer, release low amounts of Carbon dioxide and emit much more light than the conventional incandescent bulb. LED bulbs are also free of the harmful and toxic mercury present in traditional lamps. Thus, LED scoreboards can also help you promote a greener and clean energy image of your institution garnering long term benefits.

LED Scoreboards are an innovation that has changed the dynamics of sporting events. The 2013 Super Bowl blackout inspired the event organizers to move towards a more promising and reliable scoreboard while remaining modernized. LEDs use innovative physics that save significant energy per unit, resulting in reduced electricity bills even with giant display boards.

For upgrading any stadium or auditorium to LED display, the budget is the prime element to consider. Although the initial cost might appear on the heavier side, the long term benefits of LED scoreboards are manifolds that easily overshadow the cost. Even if you want to display the least information such as time, rules and regulations, time outs, game time, and current score, the LED scoreboards are a wise investment.