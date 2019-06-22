New York Mets won't have anyone to vote for on All Star Election Day

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Major League Baseball has overhauled its voting process for the All Star Game. All of the voting that has taken place to this point was designed to whittle the entire field of candidates down to three per position (nine for the outfield) in each league, who will be voted on over a special 28 hour period being dubbed All Star Election Day. 17 different teams had players make the final ballot, but the New York Mets were not among them.

The closest to making the ballot was Pete Alonso, who was fifth among National League first baseman. Jeff McNeil, who is hitting .341 and who Mickey Callaway stumped for as an All Star after yesterday’s win over the Chicago Cubs, only finished 20th among National League outfielders.

Just because the Mets didn’t have anyone make this list doesn’t mean they won’t be without an All Star. The Mets’ representatives will be elected by the players or chosen by the NL Manager, Dave Roberts. Alonso, McNeil, and Jacob deGrom appear to be the three Mets with the best chance to make the All Star Team, and there is still a chance Alonso will participate in the Home Run Derby in Cleveland.