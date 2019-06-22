Oilers Select Maxim Denezhkin 193rd Overall

The Edmonton Oilers made their final selection of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday afternoon. With the 193rd overall pick, the Oilers selected F Maxim Denezhkin.

Denezhkin joins Philip Broberg, Raphael Lavoie, Ilya Konovalov, Matej Blumel and Tomas Mazura as Oilers’ 2019 draft class. The focus will now turn to the NHL roster, which GM Ken Holland is expected to tinker in the coming days and weeks. In fact, the NHL is expected to announce the official salary cap number for the 2019-20 season in the coming hours.

Sources indicate that could open up the trade market, as teams will now know what kind of space they have to work with.

As for the selection, Denezhkin is the second prospect selected by Edmonton this weekend with connections to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. Denezhkin played in 51 games for the club’s MHL team, posting boxcars of 22-17-39. He also appeared in 1 game with the big club, going pointless.

Denezhkin will play in the KHL next season and be a teammate of Edmonton’s third-round pick, Konovalov. He’ll play under new Lokomotiv head coach Craig MacTavish next season. MacTavish joined the club earlier this spring after leaving the Oiler organization.