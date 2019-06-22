Oilers Select Tomas Mazura 162nd overall

The Edmonton Oilers made their fifth selection of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday afternoon. The club selected Czech center Tomas Mazura with the 162nd overall pick. The 18-year old played the 2018-19 season at Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire.

Mazura posted boxcars of 14-40-54 in 37 games for the High School Prep team. He is committed to play his college hockey at Providence College, with an expected arrival date of September 2020. It is unknown where Mazura will play in 2019-20.

Mazura is 6’2″ and 171 pounds. The left-shot center was a dynamic offensive player for Kimball Union, but is a draft-and-follow prospect. He’s at least three years away from turning pro, likely longer.

The Oilers will make their final pick of the draft at 193rd overall.