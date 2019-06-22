Top Ways To Watch State of Origin Live Stream Free Online 2019

Welcome to another week of Rugby Week. If you are looking for ways to watch State of Origin Live Stream, then you are in the right place. In this article, you will encounter different ways in which you can easily watch the Rugby league. The series takes place for five weeks in the middle of the winter with three games between the two Rugby teams- Maroons and Blues. The State of Origin Football is one of those events that bring the world to a standstill. No matter which team one supports, whether it is Queensland or New South Wales, the series will enthrall all the rugby fans out there. In total, the match consists of 34 players, each best in their own way, ready to battle it out for the ultimate championship trophy.

State of Origin Series

It is an annual event where best-of-three rugby league matches take places between one of the best teams of Australia. The two Australian states, that is, New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons are great at their games. The series is also referred to as one of the greatest rivalries of Australian’s sports and is a premier sporting event in Australia that attracts a huge crowd, both virtually and live. In the year 2013, each individual game had attracted more audience than any sporting event in Australia. In the last couple of years, the game has gained huge popularity, not only in the two states but outside their territory as well.

Broadcasting

Talking about the traditional broadcasting within Australia, Nine Network is the main broadcaster of the game. One can watch the replays on Fox Sports, and if you choose radio broadcasts, then ABC Grandstand takes care of it. Live stream of State of Origin in Asia is handled by Setanta Sports and Fox Soccer 2 in the United States. In the UK, you can watch the live stream on Sky Sports. But, if you want to watch the State Of Origin Live Stream Free, do not worry. There are multiple ways where you can watch the live stream for free. Keep on reading the article to know more.

State Of Origin Live Stream Free Online

You might not find too many options for the live stream, but in case you cannot catch the match live on the TV, you have options to watch it online through live streaming. These methods have been tried and tested, and some of the best options have been compiled that will help you in Free stream the State Of Origin.

Watch using NRL

Irrespective of where you are in the world, NRL website should be your first preference to watch State of Origin Live Stream. They will provide you with the option of streaming the 2019 matches, though by paying a subscription fee. The fee is nominal, and the quality you get is totally worth the cost. The website is compatible and readily available for both iOS and Android devices. All you need is a high-speed internet connection, and you can enjoy the live stream in crystal clear quality.

Kayo Sports

You can catch up on the match of the State of Origins 2019 on Kayo Sports. It is the only live streaming platform that you will find in Australia for sports. You can sign up with either of the two plans, one is basic that allows you to stream through two devices, and the other one is a premium plan which you can get for an additional $10 a month. The content is the same in both the plans; just the quality differs. To watch State Of Origin Live Stream Free Online, you can choose the basic plan.

Fubo TV

If you are looking for a streaming company that has gained popularity and mastered the art of sports events, then Fubo TV might just be what you need. To watch the Free stream State Of Origin, Fubo TV will be at your advantage. It offers a free seven days trial, so you can use the trial period for watching one of the games and then switch to another streaming platform for the third game. If you are looking for a package, then Fubo TV has some of the best lists of sports streaming packages.

Hulu TV

One of the best and affordable ways to watch the live stream is by signing up on Hulu TV streaming services. They do not have a location barrier, so regardless of your location, you can easily watch the rugby league. The best part is that they keep on coming up with free trial periods, so if you are lucky enough, you can get the chance to watch State Of Origin Live Stream Free Online. If you like their service, you can, later on, switch to your preferred plan.

YouTube TV

When discussing excellent and stable streaming services, one cannot forget mentioning YouTube TV. The subscription fee is $40 a month, but the services you will get is beyond what you have imagined. It supports different devices, so you can also Free stream State Of Origin on your smartphone.

PlayStation Vue

As a brand, the company has gone far ahead in terms of competition, and they offer streaming services to a ton of devices, including iOS, Android, FireStick, Roku, etc. The pricing of the subscription might be on the higher side, but you get a five days free trial period. So you can easily watch the State Of Origin Live Stream Free.

Sling TV

One of the most affordable streaming services that you will find is the Sling TV. They are known for their affordable streaming services since the beginning. Do not worry about the quality because the channels are all high definition with the least interruption. If you are looking for a streaming platform that enables you to watch the State Of Origin Live Stream Free, then opt for their seven days free trial period. Watch the 2019 rugby game without any hassle.

Watching Live Stream Free Through Social Media

Everybody knows the basic know-how of social media apps like Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter. The only times when people struggle is when it comes to the advanced use of these apps. But, the good part is that you do not have to do much to watch State Of Origin Live Stream Free Online.

Facebook

You will not get the live videos on the official website or page of State of Origins committee. Keep a check on fan pages, and you will surely find a link or two that are reliable and trustworthy. A lot of fans and supporters will drop the link to every game of the series. All you have to do is find the top fan pages.

Twitter

The second best option to watch State Of Origin Live Stream Free is through Twitter’s live streams. You can visit accounts and pages of other rugby fanatics or follow the most trending hashtags on Twitter to watch the game for free.

Reddit

Reddit has gained huge popularity in the last couple of years and has become a massive community in 2019, where people can watch the live streaming of matches without having to pay a single penny. People in Reddit share these streaming links into different groups which are known as subreddits. So, what you have to do is visit each of these subreddits and see if the link has been posted or not. After a series of research, you will surely come across a subreddit that has the link. And, this is how you will be able to watch State Of Origin Live Stream Free Online.

The Best VPNs for Live streaming State of Origin

There are several other options through which you can watch the game live that too for free of cost. Given below are the few best VPNs that will make your work easier:

PureVPN

It has a total of 26 VPN servers in Australia and eight in New Zealand. Counting the other 140 countries, the VPN is spread across more than 750 servers, and it supports more than fifty platforms. It provides top-notch security, and you also get a three day trial period for a very little amount.

ExpressVPN

If you want easy access to a number of channels, including sports channels securely and anonymously, then ExpressVPN is the best in the lot. It provides blazing fast speed so that you can watch your favorite rugby match on your device. It has a total of 1500 servers spread across 94 countries in the world. You can enjoy State Of Origin Live Stream Freevia these VPNs.

CyberGhost

They have 11 servers in Australia and four in New Zealand. Over a span of 60 countries, they have 1283 servers, and all of it is streaming-optimized. It is extremely easy to use, and you even get a thirty-day refund policy. So, what better than using a VPN to watch State Of Origin Live Stream Free Online?

In case you cannot go to the stadium to watch the live match, these were a few options that will help you in watching the State Of Origin Live Stream Free.