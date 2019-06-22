UFC on ESPN: Korean Zombie vs. Moicano Picks

Featherweight Bout: Chan Sung Jung (14-5) vs. Renato Moicano (13-2-1)

Luke Irwin: You know KZ is going to show up and put on a HELL of a fight and an effort, but I think Moicano is too technical and sharp. He’s a machine, and KZ puts on a Fight of the Year effort, but Moicano edges him. Moicano via SD.

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (14-6) vs. Randy Brown (10-3)

Luke: RUDE BOY! Is about to lose, I think. Both guys are in a win/lose/win/lose trend in their careers, but the way Brown got starched by Niko Price for the first time in his career makes me think Barberena’s kill-or-be-killed knees can land here. Barberena via R2 TKO.

Bantamweight Bout: Andre Ewell (14-5) vs. Anderson dos Santos (20-7)

Luke: Defeats Renan Barao, submitted by Nathaniel Wood. The fight game is crazy. I think Ewell has enough power and threat of submissions to force dos Santos into trouble. Ewell via R3 TKO.

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ashlee Evans-Smith (10-2) vs. Montana De La Rosa (10-4)

Luke: Lee seems to really be hitting her stride. After a couple early hiccups, she’s rattled off six in a row, in a variety of ways, and very impressively. She is seperating herself from the pack, and De La Rosa, while a quality fighter, she’s in the proverbial pack. Lee via UD.

Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico (12-2) vs. Kevin Holland (14-4)

Luke: Winner here is due for a step up in competition. Both have winning records in the UFC and are coming off two wins in a row, and are pretty evenly-matched, both in style and skill. I really don’t see any way either man gets caught by the other, it’s going the distance. Holland via SD.