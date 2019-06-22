HD FREE Germany vs Nigeria Live Stream Reddit Soccer Online

Reached the round of 16 stage FIFA Women’s World Cup Soccer 2019. In the knock out round 1st game Germany W will face Nigeria W in Stade des Alpes at 11:30 am ET. The 2019 World Cup’s knockout stage kicks off on Saturday with the round of 16 as one of the favorites takes on a big understand. Here’s you can watch Germany vs Nigeria Live Stream Quarter Final WWC 2019 Reddit Free online.

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Stade des Alpes — Grenoble, France

TV channel: FS1 and Telemundo

After two straight 1-0 wins, Germany grabbed a 4-0 win over South Africa to produce a bit more of momentum in attack. While at times the team has been wasteful in the final third, the gritty defense has carried this team. It’s felt like a brick all at the back, and with no team having been able to score against them, it bodes well for them when it comes to making a run at the tournament. Leonie Maier in defense is something else.

They are thrilled to be at this stage, and the 1-0 loss to France in the last game showed that they could compete and defend with discipline, only conceding on a penalty kick. A similar performance is needed here. Their best chance is to play all-out defense and go on the counter or hope to make it to penalties where anything can happen.

