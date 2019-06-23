NBA

Alvin Gentry has funny take on Anthony Davis trade haul

Alvin Gentry has funny take on Anthony Davis trade haul

NBA

Alvin Gentry has funny take on Anthony Davis trade haul

By June 23, 2019

By: |

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry appears happy that the team can finally move on from the Anthony Davis fiasco. Gentry and the coaching staff was not only tasked with controlling the locker room fiasco, but also managing Davis’ minutes on a game-by-game basis.

Now that the weight has been lifted off Gentry’s shoulders, he appears happy and relieved that he can move on.

Davis was finally traded to the Lakers last week, which officially signified the rebuild. Not only that, the Pelicans received quite the haul in return, as the Lakers came off a bit desperate in the exchange.

Gentry summed it up perfectly — poking fun at Davis’ “That’s all folks” shirt — as you can see below.

Well said, coach.

NBA, Pelicans

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NBA
Home