De'Sean Jackson slams Skip Bayless in Instagram rant

Eagles receiver De’Sean Jackson has never shied away from voicing his opinion, and that’s exactly what he recently did, seemingly out of nowhere.

Jackson, to his credit, has remained quiet since being traded back to the Eagles — where his career started — by the Bucs. He actually seems, well, happy.

But he made sure to defend his honor after known talking head Skip Bayless was critical of him.

Bayless recently interviewed Gerald McCoy on an episode of “Undisputed,” and that’s when he took a shot at DJ, saying that he “still has growing up problems,” as you can see below.

Skip: Better team next year — the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles?@Geraldini93: I'm going to have to go with Philly. Skip: So are you suggesting that Carson Wentz is better than Dak Prescott?@Geraldini93: Yes. pic.twitter.com/hb2Fma67ob — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 19, 2019

Jackson did not sit idle after hearing what the FOX Sports media personality had to say, either. He took to Instagram and said the following — not mincing words whatsoever.

#Eagles WR DeSean Jackson has a few words for Skip Bayless👀 pic.twitter.com/jTI3TS16m4 — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) June 21, 2019

Bayless deserves all the backlash he receives, given all the hot takes he spews on a daily basis.