frEE hD BET Awards Red Carpet Show live Stream online free

The 2019 BET Awards are going to be a night filled with celebration. On Sunday, Stars will come together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to honor African Americans and other minorities for their accomplishments in film, television, music and other areas. To watch BET Awards Red Carpet Show live Stream online free here.

Regina Hall, who is Famous for her roles in”Small” and”Scary Movie,” will host the star-studded occasion. With various tributes and performances scheduled, fans will not want to miss a moment of the activity.

The 2019 BET Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. Throughout this time, the series will simulcast across seven Viacom networks including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV 2, Logo and VH1.

Fans who like to watch online can live flow the award series in BET.Com Or download the BET Now program to a mobile device. But they might have to use their own TV supplier information to log in and gain live access to the ceremony.



The 2019 BET Awards will honor Nipsey Hussle Posthumously with the humanitarian award. “As a successful artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was passionate about driving change for the improvement of the community, empowering and applying those needing and being a powerful and highly respected activist,” Connie Orlando, head of programming in BET stated in a media release.

MTV

There isn’t even a question with MTV being the official broadcaster for the event. The American pay television channel’s most prestigious event will be live streamed on all their platforms worldwide. Anyone with a cable subscription to MTV will get to watch the 2019 BET Awards 2019 live on their television sets. For the other interested viewers, there will be a lot of options to stick to, in line to watch the event live online.

MTV 2

MTV 2 is another channel owned by the Viacom Media Networks division of Viacom. Undoubtedly apart from MTV, a viewer can also watch the live streaming of the 2019 BET Awards on this channel.

Other Live Stream Options

There is nothing to be sad about for the ones who are no more in good terms with their cable TV service provider. As today we live in the world of Internet, and LIVE TV services are a hot thing of this 21st Century. An interested viewer willing to stream The 2019 BET Awards live online can do it with ease by the below-mentioned services covering the channel MTV under their radar.

fuboTV

Topping our list of recommendation will be fuboTV, which is undoubtedly a great platform to watch live TV and probably the best place where you get to watch the 2019 BET Awards live online. The single bundle which goes by the name of fubo starts at $54.99 for a month. An interested viewer looking for a subscription can also go with all the customizations this cord cutter cable service provider has in store. In the fubo bundle itself, a viewer will get to watch channels like MTV, Vh1, Comedy Central, and many such other interesting channels. So it is a win-win situation for anyone who will go with fuboTV t watch the prestigious awards ceremony live online.

Sling TV

Sling stands second in line of our recommendations to watch the 2019 BET Awards live online. The bundle Orange + Blue will let a viewer watch the channels MTV and MTV 2. Rest assured the purpose of watching the award ceremony live online will be solved with Sling TV. When it comes down to recording live TV content, Sling offers that treat as well. It comes with 50 hours of recording storage space which ensures that anyone willing to record the awards ceremony to watch it later can do so with Sling TV.

Philo

Next in line stands Philo, which also is a great service to watch cable TV live online. Subscribing to Philo will open a viewer’s watch list to channels like MTV, MTV 2, Vh1, and TV Land. Apart from these music channels, there are also a lot of other channels that Philo has in to offer its viewers. Philo will also allow a viewer to record programs in the unlimited cloud DVR space that the service provider offers its subscribers. Hence, a remarkable platform to watch the 2019 BET Awards.

DirecTV Now

The last platform in our list where a viewer can stream the 2019 BET Awards live online will be DirecTV Now. It has a lot of subscription plans from which an interested viewer can choose the best one depending on the viewing requirements. Apart from MTV and Vh1 DirecTV Now bundle offers a lot of other channels as well. However, the storage space to record live TV content is the least in DirecTV Now. A subscriber gets to only record 20 hours of video content into the cloud storage offered by the service provider.

