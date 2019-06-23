gold Cup Martinique vs Mexico Live Stream Free Online

Today Martinique will face Mexico for Gold Cup Championship match. Mexico is 2-0-0 in the tournament so far with 10 goals scored and just one conceded, while Martinique is 1-0-1, coming off a 3-0 win against Cuba. Whatever, if you are searching a streaming way to watch Martinique vs Mexico Live streaming Gold Cup soccer online, then here’s you get a lot of information’s about it. Keep reading…

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium

TV channel: FS1 and Telemundo

Streaming: Watch Here

Tata Martino could afford to rest a couple guys here if he chooses as they could lose in a blowout and still win the group due to their superior goal differential to that of Canada. Expect Mexico to have a couple guys sit but still perform..

After beating Cuba, Martinique finds itself in need of a result to move on. A draw would be enough as long as Canada doesn’t beat Cuba, but it’s likely they’ll need a win over Mexico to advance. A tall task that is viewed as nearly impossible.

Guardado had two goals in the second half, Roberto Alvarado also scored and Mexico beat Canada 3-1 in the group stage of the Gold Cup on Wednesday night.

Mexico has won its first two matches by a combined score of 10-1 and took control Group A despite losing midfielder Erick Gutierrez in the first half.

There was no update on Gutierrez after the game, and Martino didn’t want to speculate on the severity of the injury.

“I do not know anything yet,” he said. “Once I said too much too soon and that player is now, basically, practicing and working with the team.”

The third leg of pool play for Group A moves to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday. Canada will face Cuba in the first match of the day followed by Mexico against Martinique in the second match.

The top two teams in the four-team pool advance to the quarterfinals starting on June 26. Martinique used two goals in the second half to beat Cuba 3-0 in Wednesday’s first match to even its record to 1-1.

