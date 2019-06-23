hdKickOFF Toyota/Save Mart 350 Live Stream NASCAR at Sonoma

Everybody who makes fun of NASCAR drivers for just making left turns might need to eat their words on Sunday. If you want to grab Toyota/Save Mart 350 Live Stream NASCAR Race at Sonoma Raceway, then you should follow the streaming link. The Dragon Energy NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly stop at Sonoma Raceway for its first road course race of the year in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, this year’s two hottest drivers, have won in Sonoma previously, and both are in great shape to pursue another success in wine country using top-10 beginning spots. Jimmie Johnson will appreciate one of his finest qualifying runs this season as he rolls seventh, and AJ Allmendinger, who’s proven he is a road course authority previously (though his endings have been better in Watkins Glen compared to Sonoma) begins fifth.

Date: Sunday, June 24

Start Time: 3:00 p.m., green flag expected at approximately 3:13 p.m.

Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350

TV Channel: FS1

Road racing acumen are more significant than ever this year as a result of the inclusion of a third street race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this collapse upon what has been known the Roval. That race is part of this 2018 NASCAR Playoffs, therefore getting confidence in Sonoma could possibly be a major feather in the cap of this Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner.

