If you, like so many others these days, do not have a cable login, your options are limited — but where there’s a will, there’s a way to watch the 2019 BET Awards live streaming without cable. The easiest way is to start a free week-long trial of an online TV-streaming service, like FuboTV or Philo, or Hulu Live TV, which give you access to several cable channels including BET. The BET Awards also will be broadcast live at the same time across other Viacom channels in the United States, including BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo.

The 2019 BET Awards will honor Nipsey Hussle posthumously with the humanitarian award. “As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected activist,” Connie Orlando, head of programming at BET said in a press release.

Event: BET Awards

Date: 23rd June 2019

Venue: Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York

Host: James Corden

It is 2019 and people prefer internet-based viewing over cable connections. Each day, costing of cable connection is on the rise which can be the reason for its decline ratio. On the other hand, Live streaming channels are increasing, and they all come with a subscription-based and on-demand video option.

Hence, let us first uncover different live streaming channels and then move ahead and live streaming services.

Reddit brings you latest updates and news about BET award ceremony 2019 including live stream links. Just search for the best subreddit and get the coverage options.

Fox Live

Talking about the official broadcaster of BET Awards 2019 will bring the Fox Live into the limelight. It’s a dedicated streaming service that helps in broadcasting almost every big event.

Without a doubt, BET Awards 2019 is one of the most significant events, and Fox Live will broadcast the same. It comes with a clean and easy to use interface that makes it quite more comfortable for the users to access and watch BET Awards 2019 with ease and comfort.

Sling TV

Starting as the first ever streaming service, Sling TV offers some lucrative packages at a costing of $25 per month, you can access over 50 channels which include the TBS and TNT. However, you will have to look after your area and whether it supports Sling TV Service or not.

More to it, you also get a massive 7-Days free trial to test the complete Sling TV Services. You can check their video quality, transmission and if everything goes well, you can move ahead and buy the premium subscription plan.

PlayStation Vue

For some people, packages of PlayStation Vue might be costly but the type of servicing they offer, it’s more on the better side. At pricing of $39.99 per month, you can get some good of channels. Every channel displays content in high definition for which, you must have a fast speed net connection.

Also, whether you are using a Smartphone, Android or PS4, PlayStation Vue is compatible with almost every platform. Overall, it’s just similar to other streaming services whereas you just get good quality videos, every single time.

Netflix

For people who just used Netflix to watch their favorite TV shows and events, Netflix is much more than that. At just $15 per month, you can watch the complete BET Awards 2019 from your preferred location.

Using Netflix, you no longer need to buy the premium Tony Award tickets and can watch the entire event, at a minimal price. Even more, Netflix is compatible with every latest Smartphone, computer, and laptops. All you need is to buy the subscription plan, pay for their services and watch BET Awards 2019.

Livestream App

The Livestream app is one of the most promising apps on the Internet. It’s popular because you don’t need to buy any cable connection and all you need is this app. It comes with live coverage options, and you can use the app for streaming BET Awards 2019.

Firstly, you need to download the Livestream app either by email, Facebook and finish creating your account. After which, search for BET Awards 2019 into the search bar, and you will get a streaming link. Click on the link on award day and start watching BET Awards 2019, the easiest way.

Ustream App

Being the most popular among Asian users, Ustream app is another great streaming option. This app doesn’t cost you any money, and you can freely use it to stream BET Awards 2019.

But, with free service, you may find some set of limitations within the app, therefore, at just $99 per year, you can have access to almost every channel of the world.

Streamshark App

With an intention to stream the entire BET Awards 2019, Streamshark App can be your true companion. This app is one of the oldest and renowned streaming providers that deliver exceptional quality streaming.

It comes with a 360-degree video player that delivers an immersive hall like viewing experience. You can watch BET Awards 2019 from every possible angle and enjoy every bit of this award function, to the core.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

CONCLUSION

Despite the costing of cable connections on the rise, you have got the above options to watch BET Awards 2019 live. Be it a paid service or the free one, everything depends on your personal preference.

Move ahead, choose any of the above streaming services/channels and watch BET Awards 2019 right on the official date.