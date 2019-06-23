MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC Greenville: Ashley Yoder

By June 23, 2019

By:

Jun 22, 2019; Greenville, SC, USA; Ashley Yoder (red gloves) fights Syuri Kondo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ben Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Ashley Yoder (vs Syuri Kondo)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 147 to 35 (75-23 significant strikes)
75% significant strike accuracy
1 takedown
8 guard passes

The Spider Monkey spun a deadly web last night in Greenville.

 

