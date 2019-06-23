Watch: Josh Smith, Royce White get into fight in BIG3 debut

Fireworks erupted in the first game of the 2019 BIG3 season on Saturday night, with two former NBA players right in the middle of it.

A fight broke out between Josh Smith and Royce White in Saturday’s game involving the Enemies and Bivouac, seemingly out of nowhere. The two players exchanged words, which quickly escalated to a shoving match. And then, right as it looked as if punches were going to be exchanged, their teammates stepped in between them — essentially breaking up the heated altercation as quickly as it started.

https://twitter.com/TheNBACentral/status/114261854637312409

Both players were ejected from the game, which was interesting, being that it was the first-ever BIG3 action either of them had seen in their career.