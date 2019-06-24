3 Tips for Choosing the Right Casino Online

If you are new to the virtual gambling scene and are searching for your very first venue to join and play for real money, you’ve reached the right place. We are going to reveal to you some of the most efficient tips and secrets for selecting the most reliable, safe and lucrative web casinos and help you make the most of your first experience.

Don’t Get Discouraged, But…

Choosing a good casino online is not a walk in the park. With thousands of solid alternatives to look into, the decision can easily feel overwhelming to anyone who has little to no experience playing online. Keep in mind the global online casino industry is expected to keep growing and reach 94 billion U.S. dollars by the year 2024. Currently, the market is valued at around 46 billion U.S. Dollars, according to statista.com. In other words, there are many fish in the sea, some bigger and more popular than others. Knowing which casino to aim for basically means figuring out which of them are the most trustworthy. Critical thinking, a clear head and a few basic tips should do the trick.

#1: Know What Your Exact Needs Are

Do you need a place where you can practice your poker or blackjack skills before your next trip to Vegas or Atlantic City?

Are you interested in live dealer cam games for a realistic experience?

Would you like to play with a lot of free casino money and avoid spending any of your own money?

Would you also like to bet on sports while spinning some slots reels?

Are you simply looking for some fresh entertainment ideas at home?

Answering these questions should help you figure out exactly what you need. Some casinos like Gamblersbet.com specialize in displaying fun and fresh games from the biggest developers, and they are at the top of many players’ preferences. Others are experts in giving out the largest welcome bonus packages and constantly renewed promotion deals. Some venues will mix together sports betting with casino gambling for a more complex player/punter experience. Platforms that display casino reviews are handy when comparing various casino features and trying to figure out what are the best fits for your exact desires and goals.

#2: Opt For the Right Casino Software Provider

With more than 4,000 casinos on the web willing to accept your membership (and money), you could get lost looking for the best ones. If you are an American player, things are simpler, as only around five percent of these venues accept gamblers from the US. All of them, however, are powered by one of few big casino software providers.

The majority of web casinos avoid using their proprietary software and they instead lease software from online casino game software companies. Needless to say, some provide better games in terms of quality and payouts than others.

There are software providers who bend the rules from time to time, so knowing which ones to put your trust in is a huge plus. Microgaming and Playtech are two of the industry giants and they are preferred by the majority of casinos for their top games. Nevertheless, they do not accept American gamblers. Rival and Realtime Gaming provide fast-playing gaming options and they open their arms to receive American players. Look for a couple of casinos powered by these software providers and test them out. It will all eventually come down to personal preferences.

#3: Asses Their Cash Out Policies

When looking at the main types of complaints gamblers post on dedicated forums, you will immediately notice the cash out complaint pattern. First off, keep in mind the majority of casinos will allow you to reverse the pending cash out. The longer the pending time, the worse for you. If you see a casino has a pending reverse time of 12 hours or less, stick to it. Anything over 48 hours should be avoided. The sooner a venue can process your payments, the better.

There are also casinos that use a fixed amount of cash out limits on a weekly basis. You could risk dealing with a casino that cannot afford to pay your wins and only caters to the needs of small rollers. If you cannot identify this type of information on their website, you should get in touch with their customer support team and ask the right questions.

Use casino guides you can find online and see what their top picks are for the month. Look for any banking methods and cash out information, licensing details, customer reviews ,complaints and software ratings provided by these guides and use them to make the best inspired choice.