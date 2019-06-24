Best Ways To AFCON 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Live Stream Reddit Free

For every single soccer fans especially in the African regions, the African Cup for the year 2019 is finally arriving. Indeed, people from the regions of Africa, Egypt are crazy about football matches and with the bringing of such a mega event, the excitement level is bound to reach new heights. Therefore, for the Stadium fans, they must be busy buying tickets or must have brought the best ones. However, for Internet fans, we have brought the best channels to watch the African Cup of Nations live.

Coming back at the event, the event will start from June 21, 2019, and will run until July 19, 2019. Also, during the course of the entire event, six venues across four cities will be used whereas three of the stadiums will be located in Cairo.

Also, when we talk about the final match, the Cairo stadium has got the capacity of 74,100 people. Hence, this will be the stadium that will host the final along with the opening match. Initially, Cameroon was selected as the hosts but the idea was stripped with immediate effect.

In terms of the teams who are taking part, a total of 24 teams will be taking an active part in the competition. Out of which, Mohammed Salah’s Egypt team are the sure favorites to win the competition.

Therefore, as of now, with the intention to help craziest internet fans, we have brought the best channels solely for you.

Let’s move ahead and discover every single channel along with the services one by one.

Event: African Cup of Nations 2019

Dates: 21st to 19th July 2019

Host: Egypt

Teams Participating: 24

Live Stream: Watch Here

How To Watch African Cup of Nations live Streaming Reddit 2019 Free Online?

Bringing to you the best channels along with the services to watch the African Cup of Nations live online, we have done our part.

In the combination of free along with paid services, you won’t find any issue to select the best ones from the lot.

Hence, come along as we are about to unwrap the best streaming services, one by one.

African Cup of Nations Live Stream Reddit

Well, among every single paid streaming option, Reddit serves as a boon for the free users. Yes, using the Reddit services, you can effectively watch the African Cup of Nations live online, without paying a single penny.

Here, all you require is to create your very own Reddit account that will consume only a few minutes. After which, you will be taken to a section where you will see different subreddits. Now, you will need to select those subreddits that can deliver soccer streaming links to you.

Hence, as Reddit is a free platform, much of your time and research energy will be taken off to get the best streaming links.

Also, as Reddit is a free platform, you will have to compromise on the streaming quality. However, if you have a blazing fast speed net connection, you can still watch soccer matches in medium quality.

1. Eurosport

If you live in the regions of Europe, you can effectively use the Eurosport to watch the African Cup of Nations live stream online. Indeed, at the pricing of 9.99 Euros, choosing Eurosport to stream matches can be the best ever choice.

Also, with Eurosport, you can get the best ever streaming quality. The company has got their servers widespread in different locations whereas you just need a quality net connection speed.

Bringing the device compatibility section, you can use the Eurosport to stream contents on every single device.

Still, if you are lucky enough, you can get a chance to stream Europort, the freeway. However, after a period of the free trial period, you can use Eurosport to stream online contents and then pay for subscription plans.

2. ESPN

Indeed, if there is any broadcasting company that is well known, ESPN will come into the limelight. They offer different sorts of websites along with applications whereas you can get free streaming with the help of WatchESPN.

Here, the device support is truly’ impeccable and you don’t need a faster speed net connection. All you require is to choose any other supporting device and that’s it.

Additionally, you can even use the ESPN+ application to stream contents, the freemium way. With ESPN+, you can pay for a monthly subscription plan that costs around $4.99 per month. With this, you can effectively choose any device and stream contents using the ESPN+ or WatchESPN.

However, with the WatchESPN, you will need to compromise on the video quality. Therefore, it’s better to choose a faster speed net connection before you go for free plan options.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month!

3. Sky Sports

If you reside in the regions of the United Kingdom, choosing Sky Sports can be your first ever thing. Here, the plan comes at affordable pricing whereas you will need a quality net connection.

Also, when it comes towards the streaming quality with Sky Sports, the same is impeccable without an issue. The company has got their servers widespread in different locations whereas you don’t need to worry much.

Even if you are using an older device in the UK, Sky Sports will work absolutely fine.

In addition, if you live in the regions outside the United Kingdom, you can simply opt for a good VPN service provider. Using the same, you can effectively choose a good server, connect with the same and access Sky Sports from anywhere in the world.

4. beIN Sports

Living in the regions of the Middle East and eager to watch the African Cup of Nations live stream online? You can use the beIN Sports to your advantage. Indeed, with the help of beIN Sports, the people of the Middle East have got some ray of hope.

Though, they offer streaming options taking some sorts of subscription plan money. Still, the subscription plans are quite affordable and you don’t need to spend much on streaming services.

Also, with beIN Sports, the device compatibility is definitely above par. Be it any latest device or the older one, you can use beIN sports to watch streaming matches, anytime and from anywhere.

In addition, the company also releases time after time free trial periods. Therefore, you can actually test the beIN sports services and if things go well, you can purchase their premium plans.

5. Fubo TV

Bringing to you the best ever sports streaming service provider, Fubo TV offers some brilliant list of sports channels along with entertainment and lifestyle ones. Indeed, despite the company’s slightly higher pricing plans, they have done their best to attract customers.

For instance, their basic plan starts from $54.99 per month whereas you can get around 50 to 60 high-quality channels. Also, as Fubo TV is a major sports streaming service, you will get the majority of the sports channels.

Hence, along with soccer, you can watch an endless list of sports just by having the Fubo TV’s subscription plan.

Further, whenever we talk about the device compatibility, the Fubo TV is above par Ranging from every single older device to the latest one, Fubo TV is the lone king to offer support to each of them.

Bringing the picture quality into consideration, they have got major servers spread across the globe. This helps in delivering quality sports streaming whereas you don’t need any sort of high-speed net connection.

Sign up for fuboTV here!

6. Hulu TV

Being a streaming service that comes at a pricing of $35 per month, you couldn’t ask for more from Hulu TV. Yes, out of different streaming services, Hulu TV is one of the most affordable ones.

At such affordable pricing, you will be free to watch the contents of your choice without the need for a cable connection.

Additionally, despite offering low-cost streaming plans and options, the video quality from Hulu TV has never been an issue. Time after time, they work on their features and try to better each of them with time.

Further moving on to the device support with Hulu TV, it is truly impeccable. They offer support to every sorts of the latest device. Be it any platform, the company has worked on every single one and made device support possible.

In addition, if you are eager to try the free trial of Hulu TV, the company delivers the same too. Time after time, they offer free trial periods through which, the customers can test their services and then purchase paid plans.

7. PlayStation Vue

With an intention to deliver quality streaming services along with good device support, PlayStation Vue is a brilliant streaming choice. Using the subscription plans from PlayStation Vue, you can watch the African Cup of Nations live stream online, without an issue.

Bringing the pricing into the limelight, PlayStation Vue offers different sorts of plans. Well, the most basic plan from PlayStation Vue comes at $45 per month which offers 45 lists of channels.

Also, with PlayStation Vue, the support is not limited to just the PlayStation 4 devices. For the past years, PlayStation Vue is offering support to every other device such as the newer and older ones.

Further, in terms of the video and streaming quality, you won’t find much interruption and lags. The transmission from PlayStation Vue has been above par, every single time.

Lastly, if you are not willing for paying upfront, you can grab the PlayStation Vue’s 5-Days free trial period. Using the same, you can test its services and if things go well, you can purchase it’s premium plan options.

8. YouTube TV

As an internet user who wants the best streaming quality, choosing YouTube TV must be your first ever choice. Indeed, at a pricing of $40 per month, you can effectively use YouTube TV to stream contents over the internet.

Here, as the company has got tons of server in every area of the world, you will get seamless quality content, every single time. Also, when it comes towards the device, support, the company have still done a brilliant job.

They have got support for Android platforms to iOS devices. Therefore, whichever device you use, using YouTube TV won’t be a burden for you.

However, if you are thinking to test the YouTube TV services for free, you will have to rethink for a second.

YouTube TV doesn’t offer any sorts of free trial periods. Therefore, with YouTube TV, you will need to research to the deepest extents.

All in all, if you are fully satisfied with YouTube TV services and video quality, you can then purchase their plans.

9. Sling TV

Out of every single streaming services, you won’t find an affordable service like Sling TV. Indeed, at a pricing of $25 per month, not even a single internet user can ask for more.

At such affordable pricing, you will get around 30 to 40 live streaming channels. With this, all you require is an internet connection and a supporting device to stream contents.

Additionally, despite offering such an affordable streaming service, Sling TV hasn’t compromised on their video quality. They offer quality streaming services whereas you will get high definition videos, every single time.

Still, if you are the one who uses Roku, you will have to rethink before purchasing the Sling TV plans. Aside’s Roku, the company offers device support to every new and older device. Even more, they offer platform support to Android and even iOS devices.

What’s more? If you are that kind of a person who is not willing for paying upfront, Sling TV offers 7-Days free trial period. Hence, using Sling TV’s subscription-based free plan, you can effectively test their services and then move ahead to purchase from paid plans.

Teams for AFCON 2019

Check out the teams qualified for Africa Cup of Nations here.

Egypt

Madagascar

Tunisia

Senegal

Morocco

Nigeria

Uganda

Mali

Guinea

Algeria

Mauritania

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Ghana

Angola

Burundi

Cameroon

Guinea-Bissau

Namibia

Zimbabwe

DR Congo

Benin

Tanzania

South Africa

Referees for AFCON 2019

Check out the full list of Referees for Africa Cup of Nations 2019 below.

Mustapha Ghorbal

Helder Martins Rodrigues de Carvalho

Joshua Bondo

Pacifique Ndabihawenimana

Sidi Alioum

Gehad Grisha

Amin Omar

Ibrahim Nour El Din

Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

Bakary Gassama

Peter Waweru

Andofetra Rakotojaona

Mahamadou Keita

Beida Dahane

Ahmad Imetehaz Heeralall

Noureddine El Jaafari

Redouane Jiyed

Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo

Louis Hakizimana

Maguette Ndiaye

Issa SY

Bernard Camille

Victor Gomes

Sadok Selmi

Youssef Essrayri

Guirat Hythem

Janny Sikazwe

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Schedule

Check out the full schedule of AFCON 2019 below.

June 23

D: Morocco vs. Namibia (Al Salam Stadium, Cairo; 4:30 p.m. CAT, 10.30 a.m. ET)

C: Senegal vs. Tanzania (30 June Stadium, Cairo; 7:00 p.m. CAT, 1 p.m. ET)

C: Algeria vs. Kenya (30 June Stadium, Cairo; 10:00 p.m. CAT, 4 p.m. ET)

June 24

D: Ivory Coast vs. South Africa (Al Salam Stadium, Cairo; 4:30 p.m. CAT, 10.30 a.m. ET)

E: Tunisia vs. Angola (Suez Stadium, Suez; 7:00 p.m. CAT, 1 p.m. ET)

E: Mali vs. Mauritania (Suez Stadium, Suez; 10:00 p.m. CAT, 4 p.m. ET)

June 25

F: Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau (Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia; 7:00 p.m. CAT, 1 p.m. ET)

F: Ghana vs. Benin (Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia; 10:00 p.m. CAT, 4 p.m. ET)

June 26

B: Nigeria vs. Guinea (Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria; 4:30 p.m. CAT, 10.30 a.m. ET)

A: Uganda vs. Zimbabwe (Cairo International Stadium, Cairo; 7:00 p.m. CAT, 1 p.m. ET)

A: Egypt vs. DR Congo (Cairo International Stadium, Cairo; 10:00 p.m. CAT, 4 p.m. ET)

June 27

B: Madagascar vs. Burundi (Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria; 4:30 p.m. CAT, 10.30 a.m. ET)

C: Senegal vs. Algeria (30 June Stadium, Cairo; 7:00 p.m. CAT, 1 p.m. ET)

C: Kenya vs. Tanzania (30 June Stadium, Cairo; 10:00 p.m. CAT, 4 p.m. ET)

June 28

E: Tunisia vs. Mali (Suez Stadium, Suez; 4:30 p.m. CAT, 10.30 a.m. ET)

D: Morocco vs. Ivory Coast (Al Salam Stadium, Cairo: 7:00 p.m. CAT, 1 p.m. ET)

D: South Africa vs. Namibia (Al Salam Stadium, Cairo; 10:00 p.m. CAT, 4 p.m. ET)

June 29

E: Mauritania vs. Angola (Suez Stadium, Suez; 4:30 p.m. CAT, 10.30 a.m. ET)

F: Cameroon vs. Ghana (Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia; 7:00 p.m. CAT, 1 p.m. ET)

F: Benin vs. Guinea-Bissau (Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia; 10:00 p.m. CAT, 4 p.m. ET)

June 30

B: Burundi vs. Guinea (Al Salam Stadium, Cairo; 6:00 p.m. CAT, midday ET)

B: Madagascar vs. Nigeria (Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria; 6:00 p.m. CAT, midday ET)

A: Uganda vs. Egypt (Cairo International Stadium, Cairo; 9:00 p.m. CAT, 3 p.m. ET)

A: Zimbabwe vs. DR Congo (30 June Stadium, Cairo; 9:00 p.m. CAT, 3 p.m. ET)

July 1

D: Namibia vs. Ivory Coast (30 June Stadium, Cairo; 6:00 p.m. CAT, midday ET)

D: South Africa Match vs. Morocco (Al Salam Stadium, Cairo; 6:00 p.m. CAT, midday ET)

C: Kenya vs. Senegal (30 June Stadium, Cairo; 9:00 p.m. CAT, 3 p.m. ET)

C: Tanzania vs. Algeria (Al Salam Stadium, Cairo; 9:00 p.m. CAT, 3 p.m. ET)

July 2

F: Benin vs. Cameroon (Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia; 6:00 p.m. CAT, midday ET)

F: Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana (Suez Stadium, Suez; 6:00 p.m. CAT, midday ET)

E: Mauritania vs. Tunisia (Suez Stadium, Suez; 9:00 p.m. CAT, 3 p.m. ET)

E: Angola vs. Mali (Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia; 9:00 p.m. CAT, 3 p.m. ET)

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the match’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA and NHL Playoffs, UFC, Boxing, and Game of Throneslive streams and more!

Bypass geo-restrictions to access:

Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW , BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Showtime, Sling TV, FX, NBC, ABC, and more

, BBC iPlayer, iTV, Sky Go (Italy), Rai TV, Crackle, Sling TV, and more The only provider that unblocks Netflix not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as:

Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs

not just on the VPN, but also using SmartDNS on non VPN–compatible devices such as: Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs Unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee

Final Word of Mouth

So, there we go! After a series of a long article to deliver to you the best African Cup of Nations live stream channels, we have come to the concluding phase.

Yes, we have given a combination of free and paid streaming channels/services. With this, you can get a variety of options to choose the best from them.

As of now, the event is about to start and you are left with one fantastic option. Move ahead, choose any of the above options and watch the African Cup of Nations live stream, the most perfect way.