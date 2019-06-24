Bradley Beal wins 2018-19 NBA Cares Community Assist Award

For the second time in four seasons, the Washington Wizards boast a winner of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award. John Wall earned the award in 2015-16 and this season his backcourt mate Bradley Beal was given the honor for his work mentoring the students at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School in D.C. Beal will receive $25,000 to the charity of his choice.

Congratulations to Bradley Beal on winning the NBA Community Assist Award! Even better John Wall gets to give it to his "brother." pic.twitter.com/DvV2qk9lQH — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) June 25, 2019

“I’m honored and humbled to be named the Seasonlong NBA Community Assist Award winner,” Beal said in a statement. “I would like to thank the Wizards organization and Ron Brown College Preparatory High School for allowing me the opportunity to connect with their inspiring students. I am looking forward to continuing and building on this relationship for many years to come.”

Pay close to attention to the last part of that quote. Beal has and continues to maintain his loyalty to Washington, D.C. He also pleaded to his peers to take a similar role in their community in his speech during the TNT broadcast.

Bradley Beal's speech after winning the NBA Cares Community Assist Award He urges his peers to give back: "Please, please let's give back to the youth. They need us, they're the future. … It's way bigger than basketball." pic.twitter.com/kvDPMC7IE6 — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) June 25, 2019

A great look at the role Beal had for the young men at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School is shown below. Beal served as principal for the day before the season in September, held a private advance screening of Creed II, and surprised the basketball team with two pairs of Nikes each as a Christmas gift. Beal took 10 students on a private tour of the National African-American History and Culture Museum. The Wizards shooting guard’s impact on these boys cannot be overstated.