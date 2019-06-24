Brooklyn Nets Free Agency Guide

Free Agency Tracker (Live July 1):

Latest Rumors:

The Brooklyn Nets are exploring the possibility of signing De’Andre Jordan in free agency. Jordan is a close friend of Kevin Durant, per Marc Stein.

The Brooklyn Nets are growing increasingly confident they will land Kyrie Irving, possibly to team up with Kevin Durant, per New York Post.

Pending Free Agents:

DeMarre Carroll (UFA): Target

Jared Dudley (UFA): Target

D’Angelo Russell (RFA): Target if they strike out on Irving/Durant

Ed Davis (UFA): Target

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (UFA): Let Walk

Theo Pinson (RFA): Let Walk

Alan Williams (UFA): Let Walk

The Brooklyn Nets are going big game hunting this summer. They are expected to pursue Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant heavily. In fact, they might be the favorites to land them at this point. With stars on their mind, Brooklyn will also need to add front-court depth.

Targets: