Brooklyn Nets Free Agency Guide

Free Agency Tracker (Live July 1):
Latest Rumors:
- The Brooklyn Nets are exploring the possibility of signing De’Andre Jordan in free agency. Jordan is a close friend of Kevin Durant, per Marc Stein.
- The Brooklyn Nets are growing increasingly confident they will land Kyrie Irving, possibly to team up with Kevin Durant, per New York Post.
Pending Free Agents:
- DeMarre Carroll (UFA): Target
- Jared Dudley (UFA): Target
- D’Angelo Russell (RFA): Target if they strike out on Irving/Durant
- Ed Davis (UFA): Target
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (UFA): Let Walk
- Theo Pinson (RFA): Let Walk
- Alan Williams (UFA): Let Walk
The Brooklyn Nets are going big game hunting this summer. They are expected to pursue Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant heavily. In fact, they might be the favorites to land them at this point. With stars on their mind, Brooklyn will also need to add front-court depth.
Targets:
- Kevin Durant
- 26.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.9 APG, 52.1% FG, 35.3% 3PT
- Kyrie Irving
- 23.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.9 APG, 48.7% FG, 40.1% 3PT
- Tobias Harris
- 20.0 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 48.7% FG, 39.7% 3PT
- Aron Baynes
- 5.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.1 APG, 47.1% FG, 34.4% 3PT
- Taj Gibson
- 10.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.2 APG, 56.6% FG, 32.3% 3PT
- Markieff Morris
- 9.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.4 APG, 42.1% FG, 33.5% 3PT
- Mike Scott
- 5.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 0.8 APG, 40.0% FG, 40.1% 3PT
- Robin Lopez
- 9.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.2 APG, 56.8% FG, 22.6% 3PT
- Tyson Chandler
- 3.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 0.7 APG, 61.6% FG
