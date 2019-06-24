Esport Betting Guide and Odds Comparison

Did you know that eSports betting was once an informal wagering system? Plus, it was mainly conducted between friends and acquaintances. Today, this form of online betting is very common and a lot of people are turning to it.

If you are a fan of eSports betting and you want to keep ruling these online platforms, this article is meant for you. And even if you are new to this, here is what you need to know about eSports betting before you get started.

eSports Betting Guide

Having knowledge about the whole eSporting world, know what it is, and how it works is not enough to win you big money. Rather, you need to have the proper tips for you to beat the odds and be among the big winners. That being said, here are some tips to help you win big in eSports betting.

Do your research always

Before you start making the wins, you need to do your homework. Yes, you can place bets on the games that you know how to play. Actually, this helps you be sure of your wins and avoid getting wasted on what you don’t know how to play. Nevertheless, if you are playing it for money, you need to break through that ceiling and do some research.

You can find some games out there that are not too difficult to play, and they have huge wins as well. However, you will never know about these well-paying games if you do not do some extensive research. But the research doesn’t end there. Instead, you need to research more and learn about those games that have huge wins and how to play them. Never stop doing your research or wanting to learn something new if you want to win big in eSports betting.

Find a good betting platform

Generally, eSports betting has some great wins out there. However, it is all about finding the right betting platform. If you want to win big, you have to choose a good betting platform. Some reliable betting sites out there are offering some bonuses when you make your first deposit. Before you start betting on that platform, do some homework about it.

Shop around the site, check their licenses and if they are valid, look up what other customers are saying about the site, and check out the welcome bonuses or any other promotions offered. Above all, ensure that you read clearly the terms and conditions of the betting platform.

Too many times, people ignore the terms and condition of a betting site and end up losing money because they didn’t understand the terms that were laid down.

You also need to consider the odds comparison of the site. A site that offers odds comparison helps you to win big. It is almost similar to landing a winning bet. You see, there won’t be any need of winning eSports bets if you are wagering on odds with no returns.

But an odds comparison will help you determine which bet to place because you will get to see the biggest profits possible. A good betting site will give you the best odds on the market so that you can place your bet and win big. Oddsloot is one of the best eSports betting sites, and you can enjoy the Oddsloot betting odds comparison to win big and avoid losing as you play.

They offer odds comparisons services on top games like the FPS Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, as well as the battle arena game, League of Legends. This way, you can be confident of playing and be sure of what you will be getting in return, or if there won’t be any meaningful winning returns.

Take it slow

Too many people make the mistake of rushing when they start eSports betting. What they do in this case is bet with huge sums of money with the aim of winning more money. This is never the best move. Regardless of how confident you might feel after you have learned enough about eSports betting, you still need to place a small wager at first. Do not try to be like the veteran gamblers that place huge wagers on their selected bets. Since you are still not experienced enough, you need to have different types of bets. You should study how the odds change over time and place your bets wisely.

You might have placed a high wager on a bet, which will have different odds over time. That is why you need to start small until you are good at wagering and you understand the games perfectly.

Don’t always go for the long odds

A lot of new wagers are normally tempted to place a bet on a team that has the longest odds. You should know that not all teams in a video game will have equal chances. If you happen to place your bet on the team with the longest odds, you might end up losing your bet. Leave the long odds to the wagers that are well experienced and are good in the video game and betting too.

Have a limit

It is no news that eSports is addictive. Anything that is addictive is dangerous. If you cannot control it, don’t indulge in it. That is why you need to be wise and disciplined when engaging in eSports betting. Once you start winning, you should be careful because you might be tempted to keep going, even when you are losing.

Too many people will want to ‘give it one last shot’ only to lose again, and again. In this case, you will be losing your money without even noticing. You might even be forced to use a credit card or borrow money from the bettors to try winning. Rather, you should know when enough is enough. If you start losing too many games and the losing streak doesn’t seem to stop, you might want to stop.

Ideally, you can have a set ‘lose amount’ that you set. In this case, you can always stop whenever you lose money that amounts to a specific figure. Generally, do not be too addicted to eSports betting.

Always ensure that you bet safely when gambling online. Remember that not all betting sites out there are legit.