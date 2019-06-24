Kawhi Leonard billboards mysteriously go up in LA, yet Clippers claim no involvement

The Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes will soon be underway, as he’s set to hit the free-agent market on July 1.

A number of teams are vying for his services — with the Raptors and Clippers seemingly the most likely landing spots, with the best shot of getting him. However, we can’t count out the Nets or Knicks, either, especially if Kevin Durant were to join him.

Still, though, it appears the lure of winning multiple titles in Toronto and being worshipped by the fans there, or the idea of returning home to Los Angeles, with the beautiful weather, and starting something new, under the bright lights of Staples Center — are the main sells for him.

As such, Clippers fans in LA are already putting up billboards to recruit him. And, by the way, the team claims not to be involved

whatsoever.

Free agency around the corner? Must be billboard season in LA. pic.twitter.com/2MAVZ8Yvwx — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 24, 2019

Love the first one.