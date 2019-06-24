Look: Rams coach Sean McVay proposes to hot girlfriend Veronika Khomyn

Rams head coach Sean McVay is both young and good looking, and he also happens to be extremely smart — serving as the youngest-ever to lead a team to a Super Bowl appearance back in February.

And while the Rams have used the offseason to manage its roster and watch film, in hopes of bettering their team this season, McVay has still found time to hang out with his beautiful girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn.

The two have been traveling to some beautiful beaches and other hot spots over the past few months, and they also recently announced some huge news: McVay proposed, and she said yes!

Congrats to Sean McVay and his new fiancé Veronika. Atleast someone got a ring this year!💍🙊🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xhrpqiv0XA — Locked On Rams (@lockedonrams) June 23, 2019

It was done in the French Riviera — where the two are currently vacationing, and apparently having a blast.

Here are some more photos of Khomyn and McVay.

Congrats to the happy couple on their big news.