NBA hands down decision, fines Knicks for banning NYDN from presser

The Knicks were recently skewered for the way they handled a recent media availability, and understandably so.

Ownership is known for being petty, but they crossed the line on Friday — even by their standards. The team held media availability in officially welcoming RJ Barrett to the team, giving reporters the opportunity to ask questions.

And yet for some reason, the New York Daily News — a media outlet credentialed by the NBA — was left off the list, clearly to be excluded. The NBA wasn’t having it, either, as they fined the Knicks $50,000 on Monday.

The NBA responds to the Knicks banning the NYDN from a press availability pic.twitter.com/EzGj412kC2 — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 24, 2019

Props to league for stepping in and handling this — sending a message to the Knicks that this level of pettiness is not OK.