Shaq opens NBA Awards by rapping, performing 'Stir Fry' to troll LaVar Ball (Video)

Ever since Shaq performed at the All-Star game — alongside a number of bizarre-looking dancers — the NBA world was turned on to his knack for performing.

As such, it was no surprise that he performed to open up the NBA Awards on Monday night, given that he hosted the big event.

Shaq began by rapping to “Stir Fry,” but remixing it a bit, as you can see below.

The Big Diesel gets the #NBAAwards started as only he can! 🕺🎤 pic.twitter.com/heUgCncc0a — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 25, 2019

He then did a funny monologue as well, taking shots at LaVar Ball and others, in what ended up being a pretty funny bit.

Shaq really is built for this type of stuff. He crushed it.