third Annual NBA Awards Live On TNT Free Channels updates

Fans can see the NBA Awards on TNT and stream the show on line HERE using authentication in their cable providers.The Bucks are hosting a watch party for your NBA awards in the MECCA Sports Bar & Grill (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203) in 8pm/CT.

The restaurant is going to have a distinctive MVP cocktail accessible throughout the Watch Party, and can even expand its Happy Hour, which includes $3 Miller Lite taps, mixers, and house white and red wine.

How to watch Third Annual NBA Awards Live Stream Online?

The winners of those awards will be shown in the 2019 NBA awards introduced by Kia on Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The next Yearly NBA Awards Will Happen at Barker Hangar at Los Angeles.

Featured Awards Finalists

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Jared Dudley, Brooklyn Nets

Channing Frye, Cleveland Cavaliers

Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs

Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Kyle Korver, Utah Jazz

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

JJ Redick, Philadelphia 76ers

Garrett Temple, LA Clippers

Thaddeus Young, Indiana Pacers

NBA Sportsmanship Award

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Lifetime Achievement Award

Larry Bird

Magic Johnson

Sager Strong Award

Robin Roberts

All-NBA Teams

All-NBA First Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Official release & voting totals

NBA All-Rookie Team

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings

Official release & voting totals

NBA All-Defensive Team

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks

