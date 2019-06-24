Annual NBA Awards Live On TNT Free Channels updates

Fans can see the NBA Awards on TNT and stream the show on line HERE using authentication in their cable providers.The Bucks are hosting a watch party for your NBA awards in the MECCA Sports Bar & Grill (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203) in 8pm/CT.
The restaurant is going to have a distinctive MVP cocktail accessible throughout the Watch Party, and can even expand its Happy Hour, which includes $3 Miller Lite taps, mixers, and house white and red wine.
How to watch Third Annual NBA Awards Live Stream Online?
The winners of those awards will be shown in the 2019 NBA awards introduced by Kia on Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The next Yearly NBA Awards Will Happen at Barker Hangar at Los Angeles.
Featured Awards Finalists
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers
NBA Cares Community Assist Award
Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award
Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
Jared Dudley, Brooklyn Nets
Channing Frye, Cleveland Cavaliers
Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs
Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat
Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
Kyle Korver, Utah Jazz
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
JJ Redick, Philadelphia 76ers
Garrett Temple, LA Clippers
Thaddeus Young, Indiana Pacers
NBA Sportsmanship Award
Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings
Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
Al Horford, Boston Celtics
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Lifetime Achievement Award
Larry Bird
Magic Johnson
Sager Strong Award
Robin Roberts
All-NBA Teams
All-NBA First Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Official release & voting totals
NBA All-Rookie Team
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings
Official release & voting totals
NBA All-Defensive Team
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics
Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks
