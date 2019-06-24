Annual NBA Awards Live On TNT Free Channels updates

Annual NBA Awards Live On TNT Free Channels updates

Updates

Annual NBA Awards Live On TNT Free Channels updates

By June 24, 2019

By: |

Fans can see the NBA Awards on TNT and stream the show on line HERE using authentication in their cable providers.The Bucks are hosting a watch party for your NBA awards in the MECCA Sports Bar & Grill (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203) in 8pm/CT.

NBA Awards On TNT Live

The restaurant is going to have a distinctive MVP cocktail accessible throughout the Watch Party, and can even expand its Happy Hour, which includes $3 Miller Lite taps, mixers, and house white and red wine.

How to watch Third Annual NBA Awards Live Stream Online?

The winners of those awards will be shown in the 2019 NBA awards introduced by Kia on Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The next Yearly NBA Awards Will Happen at Barker Hangar at Los Angeles.

NBA Awards Live Stream

Featured Awards Finalists

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
Jared Dudley, Brooklyn Nets
Channing Frye, Cleveland Cavaliers
Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs
Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat
Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
Kyle Korver, Utah Jazz
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
JJ Redick, Philadelphia 76ers
Garrett Temple, LA Clippers
Thaddeus Young, Indiana Pacers

NBA Sportsmanship Award

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings
Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies
Al Horford, Boston Celtics
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Lifetime Achievement Award

Larry Bird
Magic Johnson

Sager Strong Award

Robin Roberts

All-NBA Teams

All-NBA First Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Official release & voting totals
NBA All-Rookie Team

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings
Official release & voting totals

NBA All-Defensive Team

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics
Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks

For live updates and exclusive content from the NBA Awards, follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices

Updates

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home